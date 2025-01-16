Nintendo Downloads - January 16, 2025

There's a remaster of an early 2010s classic, and also Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.
Things we missed last week: Namco's "Family Tennis" in its arcade Vs incarnation was the Archives release, and another release of Ys II in the EggConsole link. We also got a surprise release of roguelike dungeon crawler Overdungeon. Which is by Pocketpair. Yes, THAT Pocketpair, since to borrow a quote from the Discord, it's the only Pocketpair game that isn't in some form of Early Access.
The first part of 2025 is on a heater when it comes to remastered versions of RPGs, between Ys Oath in Felghana/Freedom Wars Remastered last week and now this week adding Tales of Graces F (which is itself a remake of an old Wii game). There's also Donkey Kong Country Returns HD as Nintendo's distant-second biggest re-release of the first quarter, and former Indie World game Blade Chimera from Playism as the smaller title of the week.
And apart from another Kairosoft joint and a decidedly NOT playable-in-English EggConsole release based on the eShop screenshots, that's pretty much it.
North America
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (US$59.99/C$79.99)
Tales of Graces F Remastered ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)
DreadOut Remastered ($29.99/$42.00-)
Starlair ($19.99/$26.99)
Blade Chimera ($19.99/$25.99)
District: Evolution ($19.99/$24.99)
Still Joking: Visual Novel ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Hypnytol ($14.99/$19.49)
Cavern Adventurers ($12.00/$15.00)
The Last Light ($11.99/$18.00)
Backrooms: Inside the Escape ($9.99/$14.15)
Professor Doctor Jetpack ($9.99/$12.99)
Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Isolation Instinct ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)
Shadows of Steam ($7.99/$11.28)
Things Too Ugly ($7.99/$10.80-)
Valhalla Mountain ($7.99/$10.49)
Need for Race: Street King ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)
The Golden Eagle ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)
EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Let's Aim! Ring Toss ($5.00-/$4.66)
Sokorobot ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Runny Bunny ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Decoration Rush ($4.99/$6.99)
Godsvivors ($4.99/$6.83)
Block Blaster DX! ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The original Hot Wheels Unleashed is 85% off until the 27th. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (€59.99/£49.99)
Tales of Graces F Remastered (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
DreamOut Remastered (€29.99/£26.99)
District: Evolution (€22.99/£19.99)
Riki 8Bit Game Collection (€19.99/£17.99)
Blade Chimera (€19.50/£17.59)
Starlair (€18.89/£16.99)
Still Joking: Visual Novel (€15.00-/£13.49: Tuesday)
PicoMix by NuSan (€14.99/£13.99)
Hypnytol (€14.79/£13.29)
Trading Card Game Simulator (€12.99/£11.69)
The Last Light (€11.99/£11.80)
Folk Hero (€11.99/£10.79)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)
Backrooms: Inside the Escape (€9.99/£8.99)
Professor Doctor Jetpack (€9.99/£8.99)
Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Isolation Instinct (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Shadow of Steam (€7.99/£7.99)
Warfront Tactics (€7.99/£7.99)
Things Too Ugly (€7.99/£7.19)
Need for Race: Street King (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Jewel Fever 3 (€5.99/£5.39)
EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)
Item Frenzy (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Sokorobot (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle (€4.99/£4.49)
Japan
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (¥6500)
Tales of Graces F Remastered (¥6490)
Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (¥4378)
Long Gone Days (¥3500)
Blade Chimera (¥2480)
District: Evolution (¥1990)
Hypnytol (¥1700)
Isolation Instinct (¥1559)
Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (¥1599)
Backrooms: Inside the Escape (¥1520)
Cavern Adventures (¥1500)
Professor Doctor Jetpack (¥1500)
Need for Race: Street King (¥1299)
Valhalla Mountain (¥999)
FZ Senki Axis (¥990)
EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR (¥880)
Decoration Rush (¥749)
Let's Aim! Ring Toss (¥500)
Runny Bunny (¥500)
Godsvivors (¥499)
Sokorobot (¥499)