Nintendo Downloads - January 16, 2025

There's a remaster of an early 2010s classic, and also Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

Things we missed last week: Namco's "Family Tennis" in its arcade Vs incarnation was the Archives release, and another release of Ys II in the EggConsole link. We also got a surprise release of roguelike dungeon crawler Overdungeon. Which is by Pocketpair. Yes, THAT Pocketpair, since to borrow a quote from the Discord, it's the only Pocketpair game that isn't in some form of Early Access.

The first part of 2025 is on a heater when it comes to remastered versions of RPGs, between Ys Oath in Felghana/Freedom Wars Remastered last week and now this week adding Tales of Graces F (which is itself a remake of an old Wii game). There's also Donkey Kong Country Returns HD as Nintendo's distant-second biggest re-release of the first quarter, and former Indie World game Blade Chimera from Playism as the smaller title of the week.

And apart from another Kairosoft joint and a decidedly NOT playable-in-English EggConsole release based on the eShop screenshots, that's pretty much it.

North America

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Tales of Graces F Remastered ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

DreadOut Remastered ($29.99/$42.00-)

Starlair ($19.99/$26.99)

Blade Chimera ($19.99/$25.99)

District: Evolution ($19.99/$24.99)

Still Joking: Visual Novel ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Hypnytol ($14.99/$19.49)

Cavern Adventurers ($12.00/$15.00)

The Last Light ($11.99/$18.00)

Backrooms: Inside the Escape ($9.99/$14.15)

Professor Doctor Jetpack ($9.99/$12.99)

Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Isolation Instinct ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Shadows of Steam ($7.99/$11.28)

Things Too Ugly ($7.99/$10.80-)

Valhalla Mountain ($7.99/$10.49)

Need for Race: Street King ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

The Golden Eagle ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Let's Aim! Ring Toss ($5.00-/$4.66)

Sokorobot ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Runny Bunny ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Decoration Rush ($4.99/$6.99)

Godsvivors ($4.99/$6.83)

Block Blaster DX! ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The original Hot Wheels Unleashed is 85% off until the 27th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (€59.99/£49.99)

Tales of Graces F Remastered (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

DreamOut Remastered (€29.99/£26.99)

District: Evolution (€22.99/£19.99)

Riki 8Bit Game Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Blade Chimera (€19.50/£17.59)

Starlair (€18.89/£16.99)

Still Joking: Visual Novel (€15.00-/£13.49: Tuesday)

PicoMix by NuSan (€14.99/£13.99)

Hypnytol (€14.79/£13.29)

Trading Card Game Simulator (€12.99/£11.69)

The Last Light (€11.99/£11.80)

Folk Hero (€11.99/£10.79)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Backrooms: Inside the Escape (€9.99/£8.99)

Professor Doctor Jetpack (€9.99/£8.99)

Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Isolation Instinct (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Shadow of Steam (€7.99/£7.99)

Warfront Tactics (€7.99/£7.99)

Things Too Ugly (€7.99/£7.19)

Need for Race: Street King (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Jewel Fever 3 (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Item Frenzy (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Sokorobot (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (¥6500)

Tales of Graces F Remastered (¥6490)

Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (¥4378)

Long Gone Days (¥3500)

Blade Chimera (¥2480)

District: Evolution (¥1990)

Hypnytol (¥1700)

Isolation Instinct (¥1559)

Ultimate Rock Climbing Challenge (¥1599)

Backrooms: Inside the Escape (¥1520)

Cavern Adventures (¥1500)

Professor Doctor Jetpack (¥1500)

Need for Race: Street King (¥1299)

Valhalla Mountain (¥999)

FZ Senki Axis (¥990)

EggConsole Crimson PC-8801mmkIISR (¥880)

Decoration Rush (¥749)

Let's Aim! Ring Toss (¥500)

Runny Bunny (¥500)

Godsvivors (¥499)

Sokorobot (¥499)