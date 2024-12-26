Nintendo Reveals Switch 2

The most long awaited sequel in Nintendo history: what appears to be an actual new Mario Kart.

After years upon years of speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed the Switch's successor is officially the Switch 2.

An update video has released showing the new system, which bears a larger screen than even the Switch OLED, as well as new larger Joy-Con controllers that have a single, small clip on each side to connect to the system for handheld play. The kickstand also allows the system to lie nearly flat for tabletop play. Switch 2 will support Switch 1 carts as well as downloaded titles, and will launch at some point in 2025.

Although no games were explicitly named in the update, the video does appear to show a new Mario Kart course. A dedicated Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will be held on April 2, 2025, and hands-on events will follow around the world. The event schedule, according to Nintendo: