Because ports and remasters don't count as new games.
10 Nintendo Series That Missed Switch But Are Perfect for Switch 2
by John Rairdin - January 31, 2025, 11:09 am EST
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Nintendo Downloads - January 9, 2025
- Nintendo Reveals Switch 2
- Pokemon Go "Unova Tour" Confirms Launch Of Black And White Kyurem
- Three More Titles Added To The Super Nintendo Switch Online Library Including First Party Import
- Nintendo Downloads - January 30, 2025
- Pokemon Go Announces Battle Pass For "Unova Tour" Event
- Nintendo Downloads - January 16, 2025
Other News Stories
- Nintendo Reveals Switch 2
- Nintendo Downloads - January 23, 2025
- Nintendo Downloads - January 9, 2025
- Pokemon Go "Unova Tour" Confirms Launch Of Black And White Kyurem
- Nintendo Downloads - January 16, 2025
- Pokemon Go Announces Battle Pass For "Unova Tour" Event
- NSO Update Monday: Alarmo, Nintendo Music
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement