Episode 910: Trying Out New C-Words

Coprolalia. Look it up. Oh, and Switch 2, I guess.

Nintendo chose to do something we greatly cherish, choosing to circulate their Switch 2 commercial well-prior to RFN's creation. We know this is a chastened Nintendo; historically they would have churlishly commenced such a commercialized announcement either after we commenced, or even at the conclusion of our recording. Our past castigations have changed their considerations.

Alright, that's enough of that crap.

We obviously start the episode talking about the Switch 2 video. 141 seconds of content caused an hour of conversations. Sorry, I promise that's the last one.

We talked about the weird mouse-looking thing, the mysterious C-Button, the Mario Kart, the fact it matched all the leaks, and the upcoming Direct and tours.

After we conc...finish, we move onto New Business. James conveniently, given the Switch 2/mouse whatever that was, played WarioWare: Move It! over the last week. It's shockingly thin, and he finished with it in record time. He also picked up Unicorn Overlord again, for reasons unknown even to him. Oh good, a fugue state. Cool Cool.

Crap.

Jon finished Firewatch and he wants you to know he did not cry! He also bought Titanfall 2 for literally two dollars. You should play Titanfall 2's single player campaign - it's stunning. Also Jedi Fallen Order/Survivor. They are likewise amazing.

Guillaume decided, as Switch 2 is being announced, it was finally time to try out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It is, in fact, always time.

Greg is finding his inner Jimmy Woods with Nintendo World Championship. It's pretty much exactly what you expect it to be, although the weekly challenges are a nice inclusion.

It's time for emails. It's time for our top 5 games. It's time for you to play investor again and send us questions for our "RFN Investor QA" on Switch 2. Help us, help you, help us channel our inner Nintendo executives. Here.