Nintendo Downloads - December 26, 2024

As this is officially for Boxing Day, there's a few devs I'd personally love to punch in the face.

Things we missed last week: Former Indie World game Quilts and Cats of Calico launched out of nowhere, and North America also got a new Dodonpachi bullet hell shooter (Saidaioujou). Taito's Warrior Blade was the Archives this week.

You know, I'm spending the holidays at my parent's home, which is, to put it bluntly, in the middle of absolute nowhere so the internet made this process even more of a slog than usual. And there isn't a single game that even looked interesting across any of the eShops, while Europe gets games from different publishers with identical screenshots.(I believe North America got the game on the right a few weeks ago, but still.) So in conclusion...

Merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, or may whatever you celebrate be fun, and here's hoping Nintendo gets visited by three spirits that make them fix this s**t immediately. See you next week.

North America

Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire (US$29.99/C$40.59: Wednesday)

Thinking of You: Beyond Time ($24.99/$34.49: Friday)

Real H 4 ($19.99/$19.99)

Trench Shooter: Warfare Tactics ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Star Trek: Legends ($11.99/$16.15: Wednesday)

Cyberpunk Speed Assassin ($10.99/$15.34)

Airborne Grannies ($9.99/$13.50: Wednesday)

Body Cam Shooter ($9.99/$13.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City ($9.99/$13.99)

Basketball Legends 24 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Prison Escape Simulator: Breakout Master ($7.99/$11.18)

Wukong Sun: Black Legend ($7.99/$11.23)

Bright Side: Quiz ($9.99/$13.45: Friday)

Golf Up ($6.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Tombs of Myra ($6.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

EggConsole Babylon PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Jewel Fever 3 ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Sudoku Classic 2 ($5.99/$7.97)

The Escape Room Chronicles ep4: The 24 Hour TV Station ($5.99/$7.29)

Potato Arena ($5.00/$7.00)

Make It! Oden ($5.00/$4.59)

Pizza Maker ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Drift Legends 2 ($4.99/$7.00-)

Cats Visiting Underwater World ($3.99/$4.99: Tuesday)

Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 ($3.99/$4.99)

Detail Hunter ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)

Jungle Adventure ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)

Learn to Play: Santa's Sleigh Ride ($1.99/$2.49: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Pretty much every third party has a sale in North America now, but James reminded us that The Ace Attorney Investigations Collection has had its first sale (-25% until January 6).

Europe

Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Paw Paw Destiny (€14.99/£12.99: Monday)

Star Trek: Legends (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Cyberpunk Speed Assassin (€10.99/£9.89)

Airborne Grannies (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Body Cam Shooter (€9.99/£9.99)

TCG Empire: Card Shop Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Basketball Legends 24 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Pizza Maker (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

World War II: City Rebirth Tycoon (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Cats vs Dogs Military Mission (€7.99/£7.19)

Pet Kawaii Shop (€7.99/£7.19)

Prison Escape Simulator: Breakout Master (€7.99/£7.19)

Sports Supermarket (€7.99/£7.19)

Golf Up (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Dirt Bike Extreme 3D (€5.99/£5.39)

The Escape Room Chronicles ep4: The 24 Hour TV Station (€5.99/£4.99)

EggConsole Babylon PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Tombs of Myra (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Spot the Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle (€4.99/£4.99)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal and Romance (€2.99/£2.69: Monday)

Sparking Beam Strike 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

Learn to Play: Santa's Sleigh Ride (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Japan

Restaurant Tycoon: My Cooking Empire (¥4680)

The Owl Lurking in the Dusk and Subaru at Dawn (¥3300)

Thinking of You: Beyond Time (¥3300)

Universe For Sale (¥2500)

Trench Shooter: Warfare Tactics (¥1999)

Doom Sweeper (¥1799)

Basketball Legends 24 (¥1599)

Body Cam Shooter (¥1599)

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue (¥1599)

Kintetsu Railway Part 2 Kintetsu Osaka Line/Nagoya Line- Train Sign Simulator (¥1500)

Jewel Fever 3 (¥999)

Jalecolle Famicom Edition: Pizza Pop (¥990)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Chuncheon City (¥990)

Tombs of Myra (¥900)

EggConsole Babylon PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

The Escape Room Chronicles ep4: The 24 Hour TV Station (¥800)

Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle (¥753)

Hole.io (¥750)

Drift Legend 2 (¥749)

Sudoku Classic 2 (¥600)

Life or Reach (¥500)

Make It! Oden (¥500)

Old Coin Pusher Friends Part 3 (¥470)

Learn to Play: Santa's Sleigh Ride (¥200)