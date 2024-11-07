Pokemon Go Tour Event Receives First Details

It's the end of a season that apparently starts by dumping Sinistea into the waters of Undella Bay.

Following last weekend's Wild Area event in Pokemon Go, the next weekend event will have a distinct Unovan flair.

The Pokemon Go Tour: Unova has been announced as the capstone to a Unova themed season called "Dual Destiny" in the game. It will have in-person events in New Taipei City, Taiwan and Los Angeles, CA on February 22 and 23, followed by a worldwide event on March 1 and 2. (Europe presumably does not get an in person event due to the competitive European International Championship occurring the weekend of the in-person events.) This is the third in person "Tour" event following events in Las Vegas in February 2023 and Pasadena/greater Los Angeles earlier this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the in-person events, while the global event will be generally free. An optional purchase will be available for a long "Masterwork Research" story which awards a shiny version of the mythical Meloetta, recently released via Pokemon Home.

The available details are available on the event website, though additional details - such as the availability of certain Pokemon - will be provided closer to the event. It is highly suspected that the event will feature the official debut of the Black 2 and White 2 box art versions of Kyurem, which inadvertently released last year and were quickly pulled in favour of the normal form of Kyurem.