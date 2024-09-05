For the true Wild Area experience, be sure to disable enhanced graphics in the app.

Pokemon Go has had their Wrestlemania and SummerSlam, and now it seems they want a Survivor Series.

A new event weekend called the "Wild Area" has been announced for the game, with an in-person event in Fukuoka, Japan on 16-17 November and a worldwide event the following weekend (23-24 November) from 10am to 6:15pm local time. This joins the northern summer Go Fests (originally live only beginning in 2017 and made global in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and the northern winter "Tour" events themed around a particular generation which began in 2021.

The signature Pokemon for the event is Toxtricity, to go along with a larger introduction of Galar region (Sword and Shield) Pokemon and features, with available Pokemon themed around Toxtricity's Electric and Poison typing. "Mighty" Pokemon - evolved Pokemon with higher stat potential - will be introduced, alongside a new "Safari" ball that will be available for use during the event. Full details are available on the Pokemon Go website.