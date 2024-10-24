Nintendo Cyber Deals Now Live In North America

It's the rarest thing: Tears of the Kingdom sub-$80 Canadian.

Nintendo's annual Black Friday digital sale is now live, as promised.

Running until 2:59 a.m. ET on December 3, the headliner deal on the first party end is the first ever digital discount for Tears of the Kingdom outside the voucher program, with $20 off to make the obscenely large game $49.99. Super Mario Maker 2 is $39.99 alongside Yoshi's Crafted World, and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (and 2) are both 30% off at $41.99 US alongside Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Third parties are also a part of the sale, and the shockingly well-reviewed Sonic x Shadow Generations is already 40% off as part of the sale along with its corporate cousin Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. The newly updated Grand Theft Auto trilogy and this year's EA FC are also checking in at half off.