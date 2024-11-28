Nintendo Downloads - November 28, 2024

Featuring "the fandisc for the game I lost a bet and paid over odds to play".

Things we missed last week: The retcon specialist Life is Strange: Double Exposure dropped digitally, and Taito's boxing title Final Blow was your Archives release.

Thanksgiving week should mean a dearth of NoA shadowdrops, but so I thought in previous weeks and we still ended up going +20 so who the hell knows at this point. The big release of the week is probably the localization of Riviera: The Promised Land for those who could use a little bit of strategy RPG to avoid the relatives this weekend, but I'll be keeping an eye out for Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam - unlike its predecessor, this one isn't randomly $65 US (since it's a fandisc). Nine Sols has gotten some buzz from those who like to partake, and the Wholesome Direct steps in with Critter Cafe. Lastly, Broken Reality might be an under-the-table sleeper.

Some notes from the retro realm this week: Snow Bros. Wonderland is a new take on the old stage-based action game, the Epyx Sports Collection means you too get to experience the pain of Hacky Sack, and the EggConsole release is a shooter called The Scheme so it's relatively playable without full Japanese fluency.

North America

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam ($44.62/$60.35)

Riviera: The Promised Land ($34.99/$46.79)

Nine Sols ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Snow Bros. Wonderland ($29.99/$38.99)

Tokyo Psychodemic ($29.99/$38.99)

Critter Cafe ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret ($14.99/$19.99)

Crystal Breaker ($14.99/$19.49)

Broken Reality ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls ($11.99/$18.00)

Glitch Hero ($11.99/$16.99)

The Epyx Games - Sports Collection ($11.99/$16.49)

Sailing The Winds ($10.00-/$13.00: Wednesday)

Headhunters: Bang Bang ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

MiceGard ($9.99/$13.99)

Death Elevator ($9.99/$12.99)

911: Prey ($9.99/$9.99)

Grand Rush ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

W.A.N.D. Project ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Tank vs Tank ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Mission in Snowdrift Land ($8.99/$12.99: Friday)

Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun ($7.99/$11.99)

Food Courier: Bike Adventure ($7.99/$11.00-)

Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale ($7.99/$11.00)

Shark Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Leo's Fortune ($6.99/$9.42: Friday)

EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Santa's Chimney Quest ($5.99/$8.22: Wednesday)

Pretty Girls Pop Match ($5.99/$7.49)

Steamboat Rescue ($5.00/$7.99: Sunday)

Pet Clinic Simulator ($4.99/$7.00-)

Sled Riders ($4.99/$6.99)

ZXC ($4.99/$6.95)

Furious Bikers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Glitch Blaster's Waifu ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Pool Fever ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Om Nom Run 2 ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Rage Swarm ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Hero Rescue ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Platform 8 ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Bamboo Retro Run ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Cursed Feed ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Heaven Impact ($2.99/$4.49: Friday)

Fantasy Sword ($2.50/$3.50)

Cats Hidden In Bali ($1.99/$2.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Half your wishlist is probably on sale for Black Friday, such as with the Cyber Deals. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (€49.99/£44.99)

Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam (€39.87/£33.97)

Riviera: The Promised Land (€34.99/£30.19: Wednesday)

Nine Sols (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Tokyo Psychodemic (€29.99/£26.99)

Snow Bros. Wonderland (€29.99/£24.99)

Critter Cafe (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Crystal Breaker (€14.79/£13.29)

The Epyx Games - Sports Collection (€11.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls (€11.99/£11.80-)

Glitch Hero (€11.99/£10.99)

Sailing The Winds (€10.00/£8.99: Friday)

Headhunters: Bang Bang (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Death Elevator (€9.99/£8.99)

W.A.N.D. Project (€9.99/£8.99)

MiceGard (€9.99/£7.99)

Grand Rush (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Tank vs Tank (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun (€7.99/£7.99)

Anime Girls Military Strike (€7.99/£7.19)

Food Courier: Bike Adventure (€7.99/£7.19)

Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale (€7.99/£7.19)

Shark Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Mission in Snowdrift Land (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Leo's Fortune (€6.99/£6.30: Friday)

Santa's Chimney Quest (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Pretty Girls Pop Match (€5.99/£5.49)

EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Pet Clinic Simulator (€4.99/£4.49)

ZXC (€4.99/£4.49)

Sled Riders (€4.99/£3.99)

Furious Bikers (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Glitch Blaster's Waifu (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Om Nom Run 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pool Fever (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Rage Swarm (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Platform 8 (€3.99/£3.39: Wednesday)

Helix Fruit Jump (€3.99/£3.99)

Bamboo Retro Run (€3.99/£3.59)

Heaven Impact (€2.99/£2.59)

Cursed Feed (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Fantasy Sword (€2.40-/£2.20: Wednesday)

Japan

Magical Story: Fear and the Mysterious School (¥8580)

Rent-a-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in a Swimsuit (¥8580)

Sengoku Koihime EX Collection (¥7370)

Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam (¥6490)

Bang Bang Bandits (¥6380)

Mini Garden Development: Hamster and the Village of the Sun (¥6380)

Snow Bros. Wonderland (¥6380)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (¥5830)

Taito Milestones 3 (¥5720)

Riki 8 Bit Game Collection (¥4980)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (¥4180)

Dragon Workbook: 1st Grade Collection (¥3980)

Dragon Workbook: 2nd Grade Collection (¥3980)

Kurogane Kaikitan -Sen'ya Ichiya- (¥3600)

Irem Collection Vol 2 (¥3520)

Arc Runner (¥3500)

Nine Sols (¥3410: Tuesday)

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition (¥3300)

Crime O'clock (¥3000)

Blooming in the Heavens (¥2970)

Real H 3 (¥2799)

Critter Cafe (¥2500: Tuesday)

Ironfall Invasion (¥2400)

Epyx Games Sports Collection (¥2000)

Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls (¥1936)

Glitch Hero (¥1799)

Crystal Breaker (¥1700)

Grand Rush (¥1599)

MiceGard (¥1530)

Red Neg All-Stars: Swing By Edition (¥1500)

W.A.N.D. Project (¥1500: Friday)

911: Prey (¥1499)

Shark Simulator (¥1299)

Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun (¥1199)

EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Hero Rescue (¥799)

Sinvers on Wheels (¥794)

Glitch Blaster's Waifu (¥780: Friday)

Sled Riders (¥749)

Pretty Girls Pop Match (¥700)

Furious Bikers (¥680: Friday)

Bamboo Retro Run (¥590)

ZXC (¥580)

Heaven Impact (¥499)

Helix Fruit Jump (¥499)

Platform 8 (¥470)

Fantasy Sword (¥400)

Hakkakudoku (¥399)

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret (¥139)