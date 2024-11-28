Nintendo Downloads - November 28, 2024

Featuring "the fandisc for the game I lost a bet and paid over odds to play".
Things we missed last week: The retcon specialist Life is Strange: Double Exposure dropped digitally, and Taito's boxing title Final Blow was your Archives release.
Thanksgiving week should mean a dearth of NoA shadowdrops, but so I thought in previous weeks and we still ended up going +20 so who the hell knows at this point. The big release of the week is probably the localization of Riviera: The Promised Land for those who could use a little bit of strategy RPG to avoid the relatives this weekend, but I'll be keeping an eye out for Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam - unlike its predecessor, this one isn't randomly $65 US (since it's a fandisc). Nine Sols has gotten some buzz from those who like to partake, and the Wholesome Direct steps in with Critter Cafe. Lastly, Broken Reality might be an under-the-table sleeper.
Some notes from the retro realm this week: Snow Bros. Wonderland is a new take on the old stage-based action game, the Epyx Sports Collection means you too get to experience the pain of Hacky Sack, and the EggConsole release is a shooter called The Scheme so it's relatively playable without full Japanese fluency.
North America
Crown Wars: The Black Prince (US$49.99/C$66.99)
Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam ($44.62/$60.35)
Riviera: The Promised Land ($34.99/$46.79)
Nine Sols ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)
Snow Bros. Wonderland ($29.99/$38.99)
Tokyo Psychodemic ($29.99/$38.99)
Critter Cafe ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret ($14.99/$19.99)
Crystal Breaker ($14.99/$19.49)
Broken Reality ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)
Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls ($11.99/$18.00)
Glitch Hero ($11.99/$16.99)
The Epyx Games - Sports Collection ($11.99/$16.49)
Sailing The Winds ($10.00-/$13.00: Wednesday)
Headhunters: Bang Bang ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)
MiceGard ($9.99/$13.99)
Death Elevator ($9.99/$12.99)
911: Prey ($9.99/$9.99)
Grand Rush ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
W.A.N.D. Project ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Tank vs Tank ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)
Mission in Snowdrift Land ($8.99/$12.99: Friday)
Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun ($7.99/$11.99)
Food Courier: Bike Adventure ($7.99/$11.00-)
Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale ($7.99/$11.00)
Shark Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)
Leo's Fortune ($6.99/$9.42: Friday)
EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Santa's Chimney Quest ($5.99/$8.22: Wednesday)
Pretty Girls Pop Match ($5.99/$7.49)
Steamboat Rescue ($5.00/$7.99: Sunday)
Pet Clinic Simulator ($4.99/$7.00-)
Sled Riders ($4.99/$6.99)
ZXC ($4.99/$6.95)
Furious Bikers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Glitch Blaster's Waifu ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Pool Fever ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)
Om Nom Run 2 ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)
Rage Swarm ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)
Hero Rescue ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)
Platform 8 ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)
Bamboo Retro Run ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)
Cursed Feed ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Heaven Impact ($2.99/$4.49: Friday)
Fantasy Sword ($2.50/$3.50)
Cats Hidden In Bali ($1.99/$2.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Half your wishlist is probably on sale for Black Friday, such as with the Cyber Deals. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Crown Wars: The Black Prince (€49.99/£44.99)
Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam (€39.87/£33.97)
Riviera: The Promised Land (€34.99/£30.19: Wednesday)
Nine Sols (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Tokyo Psychodemic (€29.99/£26.99)
Snow Bros. Wonderland (€29.99/£24.99)
Critter Cafe (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Crystal Breaker (€14.79/£13.29)
The Epyx Games - Sports Collection (€11.99/£11.99: Wednesday)
Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls (€11.99/£11.80-)
Glitch Hero (€11.99/£10.99)
Sailing The Winds (€10.00/£8.99: Friday)
Headhunters: Bang Bang (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Death Elevator (€9.99/£8.99)
W.A.N.D. Project (€9.99/£8.99)
MiceGard (€9.99/£7.99)
Grand Rush (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Tank vs Tank (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun (€7.99/£7.99)
Anime Girls Military Strike (€7.99/£7.19)
Food Courier: Bike Adventure (€7.99/£7.19)
Monster Truck Arena: Battle Royale (€7.99/£7.19)
Shark Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Mission in Snowdrift Land (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)
Leo's Fortune (€6.99/£6.30: Friday)
Santa's Chimney Quest (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)
Pretty Girls Pop Match (€5.99/£5.49)
EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)
Pet Clinic Simulator (€4.99/£4.49)
ZXC (€4.99/£4.49)
Sled Riders (€4.99/£3.99)
Furious Bikers (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Glitch Blaster's Waifu (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Om Nom Run 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Pool Fever (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Rage Swarm (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Platform 8 (€3.99/£3.39: Wednesday)
Helix Fruit Jump (€3.99/£3.99)
Bamboo Retro Run (€3.99/£3.59)
Heaven Impact (€2.99/£2.59)
Cursed Feed (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Fantasy Sword (€2.40-/£2.20: Wednesday)
Japan
Magical Story: Fear and the Mysterious School (¥8580)
Rent-a-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in a Swimsuit (¥8580)
Sengoku Koihime EX Collection (¥7370)
Steam Prison: Beyond the Steam (¥6490)
Bang Bang Bandits (¥6380)
Mini Garden Development: Hamster and the Village of the Sun (¥6380)
Snow Bros. Wonderland (¥6380)
Crown Wars: The Black Prince (¥5830)
Taito Milestones 3 (¥5720)
Riki 8 Bit Game Collection (¥4980)
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (¥4180)
Dragon Workbook: 1st Grade Collection (¥3980)
Dragon Workbook: 2nd Grade Collection (¥3980)
Kurogane Kaikitan -Sen'ya Ichiya- (¥3600)
Irem Collection Vol 2 (¥3520)
Arc Runner (¥3500)
Nine Sols (¥3410: Tuesday)
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition (¥3300)
Crime O'clock (¥3000)
Blooming in the Heavens (¥2970)
Real H 3 (¥2799)
Critter Cafe (¥2500: Tuesday)
Ironfall Invasion (¥2400)
Epyx Games Sports Collection (¥2000)
Beyond Memories: Tale of the Lost Souls (¥1936)
Glitch Hero (¥1799)
Crystal Breaker (¥1700)
Grand Rush (¥1599)
MiceGard (¥1530)
Red Neg All-Stars: Swing By Edition (¥1500)
W.A.N.D. Project (¥1500: Friday)
911: Prey (¥1499)
Shark Simulator (¥1299)
Water Blast Shooter: Wet Gun (¥1199)
EggConsole The Scheme PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)
Hero Rescue (¥799)
Sinvers on Wheels (¥794)
Glitch Blaster's Waifu (¥780: Friday)
Sled Riders (¥749)
Pretty Girls Pop Match (¥700)
Furious Bikers (¥680: Friday)
Bamboo Retro Run (¥590)
ZXC (¥580)
Heaven Impact (¥499)
Helix Fruit Jump (¥499)
Platform 8 (¥470)
Fantasy Sword (¥400)
Hakkakudoku (¥399)