Nintendo Reveals Official Black Friday Offers For 2024 Including Tears Of The Kingdom Discount

Now how much would you pay?

Nintendo traditionally offers a few official discounts at every retailer for the kickoff of the United States holiday shopping season, and this year's deals have been revealed.

The headlining deal will be a discount on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which will be sold at US$49.99 starting on November 24 and going through the 30th. Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch Sports, Pikmin 4, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be $39.99, while Super Mario Odyssey and the Pikmin 1+2 collection will be $29.99.

A digital version of the sale - which usually contains different games - will begin on the 19th of November.