Nintendo Downloads - November 14, 2024

A way too long list approaches! Command?

Things we missed last week: The Vs series game The Quest of Ki (from Namco) in the Archives. And nothing else that wasn't covered on RFN 900.

It's the curse of the Horizon series to get completely overshadowed by something huge coming out in its release window. The original launched right before Breath of the Wild, the sequel right before Elden Ring (look, I didn't say these were GOOD games, just big ones), and the gratuitous remaster of the original launched the same week as the new Dragon Age. So it goes this week, as Lego Horizon Adventures gets its stuff pushed in (at least as far as this column is concerned) by the double team of Dragon Quest III HD-2D and Tetris Forever. Willem already reviewed the latter, and the former should have a review Soon (tm).

Other things to watch this week: Petit Island might be familiar to those of you who watch the Wholesome Direct on 0.5x speed, a new trio of Irem shooters is being bundled for release, and the EggConsole brings another variant on the original Ys.

North America

Dragon Quest III HD-2D (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Lego Horizon Adventures ($59.99/$79.99)

Goblin Slayer: Another Adventure - Nightmare Feast ($39.99/$51.99: Friday)

Tetris Forever ($34.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Debut Project: Cooking Cafe ($29.99/$38.99)

Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest ($29.99/$39.99)

Petit Island ($29.99/$39.99)

Aerofly FS Flight Simulator ($24.99/$28.99: Monday)

Irem Collection Vol 2 ($24.99/$34.99)

VED ($24.99/$32.50)

Rage of the Dragons Neo ($19.99/$26.99)

Deserted ($19.99/$25.99)

Great God Grove ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Bullet Runner ($16.99/$18.99)

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire ($14.99/$19.99)

Slam & Roll ($14.99/$19.49)

Mindloop ($14.99/$18.99)

Nairi: Rising Tide ($14.99/$14.99)

Duckweed ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

4x4 Adventure ($9.99/$14.00)

Matsuro Palette ($9.99/$13.99)

Mechanic Supermarket 2024 ($9.99/$13.80)

49 Keys ($9.99/$12.99)

Heretic's Fork ($9.99/$12.99)

Bear Simulator: Ragnarök's Rise Survival ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Mounted Knights Battle ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Monpic: The Hatchling Meets A Girl ($8.99/not releasing)

Angry Neighbor Simulator ($7.99/$11.00)

Visa Control: USA Border Simulator ($7.99/$11.00)

Smoothcade ($7.99/$10.80)

Voodoo Strikers ($7.99/$9.99)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Cat Clean Ocean ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

JankenUp! ($6.99/$9.64)

Snaky Snakes ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Ys MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Platform 9: No Way Out ($5.99/$8.99)

Anime Girls Wasteland Shootout ($5.99/$8.30-)

Miniatures ($5.99/$7.79)

ATV Stunt Racing ($4.99/$5.99)

Drone World Tour ($4.99/$5.99)

Access Denied: Escape ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Who Needs A Hero? ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Racing Champions ($4.99/$6.89: Friday)

Check and Stash ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Bridge Race ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Meowsterpiece Museum ($2.99/$3.99)

A Good Gardener ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Land of Mushrooms ($2.69/$3.66: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A group of XSEED farm RPGs are on sale until the 20th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Lego Horizon Adventures (€69.99/£59.99)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D (€59.99/£49.99)

Goblin Slayer: Another Adventure - Nightmare Feast (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Tetris Forever (€34.99/£29.50: Tuesday)

Petit Island (€29.99/£26.99)

Debut Project: Cooking Cafe (€29.99/£24.99)

Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest (€29.99/£24.99)

Aerofly FS Flight Simulator (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)

VED (€24.99/£20.99)

Irem Collection Vol 2 (€24.99/£19.99)

Rage of the Dragons Neo (€19.99/£17.99)

Deserted (€19.99/£16.74)

Great God Grove (€19.99/£16.75: Friday)

Bullet Runner (€16.99/£15.29)

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire (€14.99/£13.49)

Duckweed (€14.99/£12.99)

Mindcop (€14.99/£12.99)

Slam & Roll (€13.99/£12.59)

Nairi: Rising Tide (€13.49/£12.19)

4x4 Adventure (€9.99/£8.99)

Matsuro Palette (€9.99/£8.99)

Bear Simulator: Ragnarök's Rise Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Mounted Knights Battle (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

49 Keys (€9.75/£8.69)

Heretic's Fork (€9.75/£8.49)

Monpic: The Hatchling Meets A Girl (€8.29/£7.49: Wednesday)

Smoothcade (€7.99/£7.99)

Visa Control: USA Border Simulator (€7.99/£7.19)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Cat Clean Ocean (€7.49/£6.99: Friday)

Voodoo Strikers (€6.99/£6.99)

JankenUp! (€6.99/£6.29)

Snaky Snakes (€6.99/£6.29)

Platform 9: No Way Out (€5.99/£5.99)

Anime Girls Wasteland Shootout (€5.99/£5.39)

Miniatures (€5.89/£4.99)

EggConsole Ys MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

ATV Stunt Racing (€4.99/£4.99)

Drone World Tour (€4.99/£4.99)

SCP-087 The Stairwell Horror (€4.99/£4.99)

Access Denied: Escape (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Who Needs A Hero? (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Check and Stash (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Meowsterpiece Museum (€2.99/£2.69)

A Good Gardener (€2.69/£2.39: Friday)

Land of Mushrooms (€2.39/£2.19: Friday)

Japan

Lego Horizon Adventures (¥7980)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D (¥7678)

UFO Robot Grendizer: Even If It Costs Me My Life (¥5280)

Debut Project: Cooking Cafe (¥4980)

Tetris Forever (¥3960)

Petit Island (¥3500)

Deserted (¥2350)

Nairi: Rising Tide (¥2166)

Duckweed (¥2000)

Slam & Roll (¥1800)

Bear Simulator: Ragnarök's Rise Survival (¥1699)

Mounted Knights Battle (¥1599)

Matsuro Palette (¥1430)

Monpic: The Hatchling Meets A Girl (¥1280)

49 Keys (¥1200)

Heretic's Fork (¥1199)

Cat Clean Ocean (¥990: Friday)

Snaky Snakes (¥990)

Hit The Flag (¥930)

Voodoo Strikers (¥900)

Platform 9: No Way Out (¥899)

EggConsole Ys MSX2 (¥880)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II (¥799)

ATV Stunt Racing (¥749)

Drone World Tour (¥749)

SCP-087 The Stairwell Horror (¥747)

Miniatures (¥700)

Check and Stash (¥499)

Meowsterpiece Museum (¥440)

SankakkuDoku (¥299)