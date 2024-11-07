Nintendo Downloads - November 7, 2024

Remember, the official pronunciation is "bu-rut-her-ship".

Things we missed last week: The tastefully named Riot from Tecmo in the Archives.

Despite the best efforts of a company to stand out by coming in at 1-1 conversion between the USD and the yen meaning it's $79.99 US... the big game of the week is of course, Mario and Luigi: Brothership. The new take on the RPG from checks the developer of Octopath Traveller 2 with aid of some of the internal former AlphaDream staff promises big, fun action and may have been responsible for killing a Sony live service game? Also dropping in the big releases are the fandisc for Virche: Evermore (the one with the Logan's Run routine), the newest River City Saga (read: fantasy RPG), and the potentially-Saudi backed Metal Slug Tactics.

Other titles: The $80 US game (seriously) is The Alchemist of Arc Magna, Wholesome Direct special Magical Bakery, and a neat looking shooter in Angel at Dusk. The EggConsole returns this week with Xak II, another bump-and-run RPG that thankfully doesn't need much in the way of English text.

North America

The Alchemist of Ars Magna (US$79.99/C$108.99)

Mario and Luigi: Brothership ($59.99/$79.99)

Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- ($49.99/$67.86)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Magical Bakery ($29.99/$39.99)

Metal Slug Tactics ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Bioframe Outpost ($24.99/$32.50-)

EcoGnomix ($19.99/$25.99)

Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe ($19.99/$19.99: Friday)

Monarchy ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Angel at Dusk ($14.99/$19.49)

Aery - Piece of Mind 2 ($13.00-/$17.65)

Sugamenia ($9.99/$14.95: Friday)

Tobla - Divine Path ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

Rally Racing Drift 2024 ($7.99/$11.00)

Survive: Undead Rush ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Hentai Waifu 2 ($5.99/$5.99)

Jetpack Kiwi ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Party Party Time 3 ($5.00/$4.62)

Duck Run ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

O.W.L. Projekt ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

The Nightmare Journey ($4.99/$6.99)

Popcorn Rocket ($4.99/$6.78)

Caveheart: Legacy of the Depths ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

Miyamoto ($3.99/$4.48)

The Fine Art of Murder ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Candivity ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sweet Survivors ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Bubble Riders ($1.99/$2.69)

Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The John-approved Everspace is 80% off until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

The Alchemist of Ars Magna (€72.99/£65.69)

Mario and Luigi: Brothership (€59.99/£49.99)

Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- (€49.99/£44.99)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (€29.99/£27.76: Wednesday)

Magical Bakery (€29.99/£26.99)

Metal Slug Tactics (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Bioframe Outpost (€24.99/£19.99)

Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

EcoGnomix (€19.5/£16.75)

Monarchy (€14.99/£12.49: Wednesday)

Angel at Dusk (€14.79/£13.29)

Blackout: The Darkest Night (€12.99/£11.69)

I Think You Can (€11.99/£10.79: Sunday)

Aery - Piece of Mind 2 (€11.99/£11.00)

Sugamenia (€9.99/£8.99)

Mechanic Supermarket 2024 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Tobla - Divine Path (€7.99/£6.99: Monday)

Survive: Undead Rush (€6.99/£6.29)

Jetpack Kiwi (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Party Party Time 3 (€5.00/£2.57)

Duck Run (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

O.W.L. Projekt (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

The Nightmare Journey (€4.99/£4.99)

Miyamoto (€3.39/£3.39)

The Fine Art of Murder (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

Candivity (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Sweet Survivors (€2.99/£: Friday)

Bubble Riders (€1.99/£1.59: Wednesday)

Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)

Japan

The Alchemist of Ars Magna (¥7700)

Mario and Luigi: Brothership (¥7100)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (¥3740)

Magical Bakery (¥3500)

Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe (¥2990)

Bioframe Outpost (¥2750)

EcoGnomix (¥2500)

Girls of the Tower (¥2052)

Aery - Piece of Mind 2 (¥1965)

Monarchy (¥1699)

Sugamenia (¥1600)

Angel at Dusk (¥1480)

Let's Spin: Train Sign Simulator Seibu Railway Edition Part I (¥1200)

Survive: Undead Rush (¥990)

Everyone's Psychological Test (¥980)

Jetpack Kiwi (¥900)

EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

The Nightmare Journey (¥699)

O.W.L. Projekt (¥600)

Party Party Time 3 (¥500)

Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 (¥500)

Duck Run (¥499: Wednesday)

Miyamoto (¥470)

Bubble Riders (¥299)

Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)