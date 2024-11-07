Nintendo Downloads - November 7, 2024

Remember, the official pronunciation is "bu-rut-her-ship".
Things we missed last week: The tastefully named Riot from Tecmo in the Archives.
Despite the best efforts of a company to stand out by coming in at 1-1 conversion between the USD and the yen meaning it's $79.99 US... the big game of the week is of course, Mario and Luigi: Brothership. The new take on the RPG from checks the developer of Octopath Traveller 2 with aid of some of the internal former AlphaDream staff promises big, fun action and may have been responsible for killing a Sony live service game? Also dropping in the big releases are the fandisc for Virche: Evermore (the one with the Logan's Run routine), the newest River City Saga (read: fantasy RPG), and the potentially-Saudi backed Metal Slug Tactics.
Other titles: The $80 US game (seriously) is The Alchemist of Arc Magna, Wholesome Direct special Magical Bakery, and a neat looking shooter in Angel at Dusk. The EggConsole returns this week with Xak II, another bump-and-run RPG that thankfully doesn't need much in the way of English text.
North America
The Alchemist of Ars Magna (US$79.99/C$108.99)
Mario and Luigi: Brothership ($59.99/$79.99)
Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- ($49.99/$67.86)
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)
Magical Bakery ($29.99/$39.99)
Metal Slug Tactics ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)
Bioframe Outpost ($24.99/$32.50-)
EcoGnomix ($19.99/$25.99)
Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe ($19.99/$19.99: Friday)
Monarchy ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)
Angel at Dusk ($14.99/$19.49)
Aery - Piece of Mind 2 ($13.00-/$17.65)
Sugamenia ($9.99/$14.95: Friday)
Tobla - Divine Path ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)
Rally Racing Drift 2024 ($7.99/$11.00)
Survive: Undead Rush ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)
EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Hentai Waifu 2 ($5.99/$5.99)
Jetpack Kiwi ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
Party Party Time 3 ($5.00/$4.62)
Duck Run ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
O.W.L. Projekt ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
The Nightmare Journey ($4.99/$6.99)
Popcorn Rocket ($4.99/$6.78)
Caveheart: Legacy of the Depths ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)
Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)
Miyamoto ($3.99/$4.48)
The Fine Art of Murder ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)
Candivity ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Sweet Survivors ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Bubble Riders ($1.99/$2.69)
Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The John-approved Everspace is 80% off until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
The Alchemist of Ars Magna (€72.99/£65.69)
Mario and Luigi: Brothership (€59.99/£49.99)
Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- (€49.99/£44.99)
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (€29.99/£27.76: Wednesday)
Magical Bakery (€29.99/£26.99)
Metal Slug Tactics (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)
Bioframe Outpost (€24.99/£19.99)
Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)
EcoGnomix (€19.5/£16.75)
Monarchy (€14.99/£12.49: Wednesday)
Angel at Dusk (€14.79/£13.29)
Blackout: The Darkest Night (€12.99/£11.69)
I Think You Can (€11.99/£10.79: Sunday)
Aery - Piece of Mind 2 (€11.99/£11.00)
Sugamenia (€9.99/£8.99)
Mechanic Supermarket 2024 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Tobla - Divine Path (€7.99/£6.99: Monday)
Survive: Undead Rush (€6.99/£6.29)
Jetpack Kiwi (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)
Party Party Time 3 (€5.00/£2.57)
Duck Run (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
O.W.L. Projekt (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
The Nightmare Journey (€4.99/£4.99)
Miyamoto (€3.39/£3.39)
The Fine Art of Murder (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)
Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)
Candivity (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Sweet Survivors (€2.99/£: Friday)
Bubble Riders (€1.99/£1.59: Wednesday)
Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)
Japan
The Alchemist of Ars Magna (¥7700)
Mario and Luigi: Brothership (¥7100)
River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (¥3740)
Magical Bakery (¥3500)
Pro Fight Simulator Deluxe (¥2990)
Bioframe Outpost (¥2750)
EcoGnomix (¥2500)
Girls of the Tower (¥2052)
Aery - Piece of Mind 2 (¥1965)
Monarchy (¥1699)
Sugamenia (¥1600)
Angel at Dusk (¥1480)
Let's Spin: Train Sign Simulator Seibu Railway Edition Part I (¥1200)
Survive: Undead Rush (¥990)
Everyone's Psychological Test (¥980)
Jetpack Kiwi (¥900)
EggConsole Xak II PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)
The Nightmare Journey (¥699)
O.W.L. Projekt (¥600)
Party Party Time 3 (¥500)
Symmetrical Logic Puzzles 1000 (¥500)
Duck Run (¥499: Wednesday)
Miyamoto (¥470)
Bubble Riders (¥299)
Let's Sing 2025 (free to start: Tuesday)