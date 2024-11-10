Episode 900: Never Say Goodbye Twice

Ten years of plastic crap and like twenty of this podcast.

Episode 900 has finally arrived, and James found a special topic for this week. Did you know that November is the ten year anniversary of amiibo? You do now! And after our amiibo retrospective, you'll know so much more than you ever wanted. Can You Name the Non-amiibo? It's James Jones' amiibo or amii-NO quiz (00:05:35). Then we explore the history of the amiibo platform, and talk about our personal collection (00:54:55).

After a break, we receive a missive directly from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, the Switch successor is backwards compatible (01:19:49).

We wrap Episode 900 with some of the well-wishes we received. A request for 300 more episodes (01:35:05), a more reasonable request for 100 and a question about system-heavy games (01:50:24), and lastly games that turned into a real monkey paw (02:11:55).

There were quite a lot more well-wishes, and we'll touch on them in upcoming episodes. Thanks to everyone who has played a part in RFN reaching this milestone.