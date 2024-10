...does it have to?

Expansion Pack subscribers who didn't get into the unknown beta will be compensated with another N64 game.

Nintendo has confirmed that Banjo-Tooie will be added to the N64 library on October 25 (most likely night of the 24th in North America). The latest element of the Rare library was originally released on the N64 in 2000.

The original Banjo-Kazooie was one of the first games added to the N64 library, launching in January 2022.