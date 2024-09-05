We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Expansion Pack Game Boy Advance Library Adds Pair Of F-Zero Games October 11 Including First Western Release

by Donald Theriault - October 1, 2024, 11:14 pm EDT
And to think, that's not the weirdest racing game Expansion Pack holders got this year.

Two additional F-Zero games will be taking the green flag next week.

A late night announcement from NoA has confirmed the launch of F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax into the Game Boy Advance library for Expansion Pack subscribers officially on October 11. For F-Zero Climax, this is the first international release of the game.

GP Legend (2003) was a story focused follow-up to the launch GBA game Maximum Velocity, while Climax includes a track editor.

