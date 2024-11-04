Episode 899: Nominative Determinism May Have Set Unrealistic Expectations for Young Turok Jones

I will take $10,000 to name my first child Turok. I don't have any children.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Xenoblade X is coming to Switch (00:08:02). With "New Story Elements." Yes, they put that shot in the trailer. I hate them.

Also, Nintendo has a music app now. I guess. Sure (00:45:04). Cameo appearance from bloodvertising.

After a break, Gui has some brawlers. The Switch port of Double Dragon Advance (01:15:41) and Arcade Archives - Metamorphic Force (01:30:31). Jon has been trying out the beta of Monster Hunter Wilds (01:45:09). Greg is getting into the spooky season with Ghouls n Ghosts and Castlevania (01:56:31). James closes out New Business with Star Fox-inspired Rogue Flight (02:00:34).

Next week is 900. Help us with the inbox.