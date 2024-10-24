Nintendo Downloads - October 24, 2024

Including a public service announcement that also serves to explain why this is being posted three and a half DAYS later than is normal.

Things we missed last week: A localization of a Model Debut sim (the first ever, I believe?) and Taito's Violence Fight was the Archives game.

A reminder to please get your seasonal flu shots and especially the updated COVID vaccines: I had PLANNED to do this next month (specifically on DQ 3 HD-2D launch day, which dovetailed into my last vacation week), but my non-NWR employer's idiotic "3 days a week in the office" requirement meant that when the person in the cube in front of me got COVID while on a pre-Canadian Thanksgiving vacation, they were still infectious when they got back. You can probably guess what happened next.

And since the world loves to kick me while I'm down... if nothing else shadowdrops between now and end of day Saturday (not bloody likely), we will still have 77 releases in North America and Europe this week, two off the world record set last December in Japan before the shop essentially closed for two weeks. Am I going to be that lucky? Absolutely not. But let's look at what we've got here... Adol Christian still can't beat the shipwrecker accusations in Ys X: Nordics, KIRYU-CHAN~ comes to Switch with Yakuza Kiwami and has already outsold their Wii U appearance, noted PC adventure Slay the Princess comes to consoles, and in the highly questionable department we have Romancing Saga 2 (a Kawazu 9.5 is a 4.5 for anyone else) and Sonic x Shadow Generations as the latest sad chapter in the celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary.

In addition to Ys X I also seemed to have sweated through reviews of Inti Creates's latest RPG Card-en-Ciel, the debut of Blumhouse in game publishing with Fear the Spotlight, and a new Shin-Chan game. Also, somehow Hatch Tales actually released, so I suppose I should redeem that backer code to play "count the Alan Smithees" with the credits. Lastly, the Archives release is late Konami belt-scroller Metamorphic Force while the EggConsole brings something called "Murder Club" which I believe is the same core game as the JB Harold Murder Club, which means you can use a walkthrough for that game to beat it since the actual adventure game text isn't translated.

North America

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Ys X: Nordics ($59.99/$74.99: Friday)

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven ($49.99/$66.99)

Sonic x Shadow Generations ($49.99/$66.99: Friday)

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky ($39.99/$54.72: Wednesday)

Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town ($39.99/$54.99)

The Smurfs - Dreams ($39.99/$53.49)

Barbie: Project Friendship ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds ($29.99/$41.26: Tuesday)

Potionomics ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Orange Season ($29.99/$39.99)

Botworld Oddysey ($25.00/$30.00)

Wyldermyth ($24.99/$28.99: Tuesday)

Card-en-Ciel ($24.99/$33.99)

The Sun Shines Over Us ($24.99/$34.00-)

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication ($24.99/$31.49)

Hatch Tales ($19.99/$27.50: Tuesday)

Fear the Spotlight ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Yakuza Kiwami ($19.99/$29.90)

Garden of the Sea ($19.99/$25.99)

Voidwrought ($19.99/$25.99)

Rogue Flight ($19.99/$26.82: Friday)

Slay the Princess ($17.99/$24.49)

The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle ($17.99/$20.49)

dotAGE ($17.59/$23.59)

The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness ($14.99/$20.15)

Care Bears To The Rescue ($14.99/$19.99)

Cute Bite ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

The Coma 2B: Catacomb ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Stilt Fella ($12.99/$16.99)

Car Parking Legends ($11.99/$16.99)

Lofi Chill Sessions: Relax Island ($11.99/$15.99)

The Rocky Horror Show Video Game ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)

Kingsgrave ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Telebbit ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Super XYX ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Anime Dance-Off: Ghost Party ($9.99/$14.60-)

Inside The Crystal Mountain ($9.99/$13.50-)

Paint by Pixel 2 ($9.99/$13.49)

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San ($9.99/$12.99)

House of Horrors - 7 Psychos ($9.99/$12.99)

The Jackbox Survey Scramble ($9.99/$12.99)

Don't Let Him In ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)

Speedollama ($8.99/$12.99: Monday)

Anime Girls: Busty Baseball ($8.99/$12.49)

Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson ($8.99/$11.49)

Stickin' The Landing ($7.99/$11.99)

Unpacking Universe Dreams ($7.99/$10.99)

Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator ($7.99/$9.99)

Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025 ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

The Pane Puzzle ($7.65/$10.48)

Soul Stalker ($7.49/$9.99)

Arcade Room Simulator ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Murder Club PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Guess the Flag! ($6.30/$8.60: Saturday)

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D ($5.99/$8.10: Monday)

Interior Design ($5.99/$8.15)

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia ($5.99/$6.99)

Dizzy Hero ($5.50-/$7.30)

Say Cheese ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

While We Wait Here ($4.99/$5.69: Wednesday)

Catch Beshi: Scooping Game ($4.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

OnePunch ($4.99/$6.77)

Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle ($4.99/$5.99)

Prisnhax ($4.99/not released)

Sleeping Beauty: The Kingdom of Lost Dreams ($4.90-/$6.90: Tuesday)

Personal Style ($3.99/$5.40)

Doodle Hunt: Halloween Rush ($3.99/$4.99)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town ($3.99/$4.99)

MiniGhost ($3.99/$3.99)

Cats Hidden in Spooky Places ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Solomon Snow: First Contact ($3.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Hentai Parody: Tentacle Slayer ($3.00-/$4.10: Wednesday)

Flip It ($1.49/$2.00)

Archives

Metamorphic Force ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (€59.99/£49.99)

Ys X: Nordics (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven (€49.99/£49.99)

Sonic x Shadow Generations (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

The Smurfs - Dreams (€39.99/£34.99)

Shin Chan: Shiro and the Coal Town (€39.99/£33.99)

Barbie: Project Friendship (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Potionomics (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Orange Season (€29.99/£26.99)

Botworld Oddysey (€24.99/£22.99)

The Sun Shines Over Us (€24.99/£22.49)

Card-en-Ciel (€24.99/£20.99)

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication (€24.99/£20.99)

Wyldermyth (€20.99/£19.49: Tuesday)

Fear the Spotlight (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Yakuza Kiwami (€19.99/£17.99)

Rogue Flight (€19.99/£14.99: Friday)

Chippy&Noppo (€19.50/£16.75)

Garden of the Sea (€19.50/£16.75)

Voidwrought (€19.50/£16.75)

Hatch Tales (€18.59/£16.69: Tuesday)

Slay the Princess (€17.99/£17.99)

dotAGE (€17.49/£15.79)

The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle (€16.99/£15.29)

The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Care Bears To The Rescue (€14.99/£13.49)

Cute Bite (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

The Coma 2B: Catacomb (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Stilt Fella (€12.79/£11.49)

Car Parking Legends (€11.99/£11.99)

Kingsgrave (€10.00/£8.99: Monday)

Viking City Tycoon (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Paint by Pixel 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Super XYX (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

House of Horrors - 7 Psychos (€9.99/£9.99)

Anime Dance-Off: Ghost Party (€9.99/£8.99)

Captain Barrel (€9.99/£8.99)

The Jackbox Survey Scramble (€9.99/£8.99)

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San (€9.75/£8.69: Wednesday)

Telebbit (€9.75/£8.69)

Speedollama (€8.99/£8.99: Monday)

The Rocky Horror Show Video Game (€8.89/£7.99: Monday)

Anime Girls: Busty Baseball (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator (€7.99/£7.99)

Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson (€7.99/£7.19)

Stickin' The Landing (€7.99/£7.19)

Unpacking Universe Dreams (€7.99/£7.19)

Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025 (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Soul Stalker (€6.99/£6.49)

The Pane Puzzle (€6.99/£6.29)

Arcade Room Simulator (€6.99/£6.29)

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Interior Design (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Murder Club PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Dizzy Hero (€5.00/£4.50: Wednesday)

Say Cheese (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

While We Wait Here (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Catch Beshi: Scooping Game (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle (€4.99/£4.49)

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia (€4.99/£4.49)

OnePunch (€4.99/£4.49)

Sleeping Beauty: The Kingdom of Lost Dreams (€4.90/£4.90: Tuesday)

Wings of Njord (€4.39/£3.99: Friday)

Doodle Hunt: Halloween Rush (€3.99/£3.59)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town (€3.99/£3.59)

Personal Style (€3.99/£3.59)

Prisnhax (€3.99/£3.59)

Cats Hidden in Spooky Places (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Solomon Snow: First Contact (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Hentai Parody: Tentacle Slayer (€3.00-/£2.69: Tuesday)

MiniGhost (€2.99/£2.99)

Flip It (€1.49/£1.39)

Archives

Metamorphic Force (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (¥9680)

Jewelry Hearts Academia (¥7810)

Dungeons 4 (¥7700)

Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven (¥6820)

Sonic x Shadow Generations (¥6589: Friday)

Gigantosaurus Dino Sports (¥5500)

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication (¥5478)

Yatsukenden (¥4980)

Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds (¥4710)

Botworld Oddysey (¥4000)

The Sun Shines Over Us (¥3980)

Orange Season (¥3499)

Card-en-Ciel (¥3410)

Yakuza Kiwami (¥2980: Friday)

Democracy 4: Console Edition (¥2970)

Fear the Spotlight (¥2860: Wednesday)

1000xResist (¥2570)

Garden of the Sea (¥2300)

Voidwrought (¥2300)

The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness (¥2160)

dotAGE (¥2000)

Tachibana no Chigiri (¥1980)

Anime Dance-Off: Ghost Party (¥1690)

Car Parking Legends (¥1690)

Lofi Chill Sessions: Relax Island (¥1690)

House of Horrors - 7 Psychos (¥1600)

Captain Barrel (¥1599)

Stilt Fella (¥1500)

Care Bears To The Rescue (¥1499)

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San (¥1280)

Super XYX (¥1200)

Telebbit (¥1200)

Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025 (¥1199)

Stickin' The Landing (¥1199)

Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator (¥1149)

Feline Tales: Japan (¥1000: Friday)

Speedollama (¥999)

Arcade Room Simulator (¥990)

Learn Through Puzzles: Paintings of the World (¥980)

Interior Design (¥890)

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D (¥885)

EggConsole Murder Club PC-8801 (¥880)

Tobla: Divine Path (¥880)

Metamorphic Force (¥838)

Dizzy Hero (¥800)

Hentai Waifu 2 (¥777)

Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator (¥749)

Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle (¥749)

Cave Heart: Legacy of the Depths (¥730)

Rack and Slay (¥700)

OnePunch (¥660)

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia (¥660)

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town (¥600)

Moe Waifu H: Block Blast (¥600)

Doodle Hunt: Halloween Rush (¥599)

Solomon Snow: First Contact (¥599)

Personal Style (¥590)

Catch Beshi: Scooping Game (¥500)

Cats Hidden in Spooky Places (¥499)

Say Cheese (¥499: Wednesday)

Four Character Idioms (¥420)

Flip It (¥220)