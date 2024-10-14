Nintendo Downloads - October 14, 2024

I will only be thankful today if Nintendo announces that forward compatibility for the Switch successor is on a per publisher basis and their denylist is longer than War and Peace.

Things we missed last week: A fixed version of Case of the Golden Idol (called a "Complete Edition") is available after some pretty gnarly glitches Guillaume talked about on RFN, and North America got Moon Shuttle (the one that was just in Europe and Japan the week before) and Power Spikers in the Archives. A New Blood Interactive shooter (Faith) also dropped.

It is 11pm as I'm writing this, so we'll be brief especially since the big game is one where nobody wins. Aside from another thing for the Mario Party Monthly crew, we have the long-awaited Aksys published fighting game Blazing Strike, an Idea Factory horror game called 9 R.I.P., and Ubisoft's Just Dance '25. Outright's weekly release is a TMNT based game, we've got a revival of Killing Time (another one of those mid 1990s FPS games), and "RetroRealms Arcade" is a shell for two previously announced 2D platformers based on the Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead movies. Crow County has also gotten some love as of late.

North America

Super Mario Party Jamboree (US$59.99/C$79.99)

9 R.I.P. ($49.99/$67.99: Tuesday)

Just Dance 2025 Edition ($49.99/$64.99: Tuesday)

Dungeons 4 ($49.99/$64.99)

Blazing Strike ($39.99/$54.53)

Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief ($39.99/$53.49)

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh ($39.99/$53.49)

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Nikoderiko: The Magical World ($29.99/$39.89: Tuesday)

Eternights ($29.99/$39.99)

Drova ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Killing Time: Resurrected ($24.99/$33.99)

Neva ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

8-Bit Adventures 2 ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Crow Country ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Core Keeper ($19.99/$25.99)

Real Hentai ($19.99/$19.99)

Alchemist: The Potion Monger ($17.99/$17.99)

Recolit ($14.99/$19.49)

StormEdge ($14.99/$16.99)

Blind - The Unseen Truth ($11.99/$16.33)

Viking City Tycoon ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)

City Bus Simulator ($9.99/$13.00: Tuesday)

Supermarket Grocery Simulator ($9.99/$13.99)

Amelia's Garden ($9.99/$13.50)

Aery - Midnight Hour ($9.99/$12.99)

Astlibra Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist ($9.99/$12.99)

Rookie Boxing ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Captain Barrel ($9.95/$12.99: Tuesday)

Lyne ($9.90-/$13.50-)

Ynglet ($7.99/$10.49)

Stick Combat ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Pharoah's Riches ($7.77/$7.32)

Frogo Deluxe ($6.99/$8.99)

Moorhuhn Jump and Run: Traps and Treasures 3 ($6.99/$9.50: Friday)

EggConsole Undeadline MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Hentai Waifu ($5.99/$5.99)

Beyond Border ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Farmer Survivors ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Metro Land ($4.99/$6.99)

Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania ($4.99/$6.49)

Football League Cup ($4.99/$5.99)

Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle ($4.99/$5.99)

Idle Command: Supply Frontline ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

It Could Happen To You ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

The Seed: Unit 7 ($2.99/$3.79: Friday)

Simply Cubic ($2.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Mourning Tide ($2.10/$2.88: Tuesday)

Little Legs ($1.99/$2.69)

RetroRealms Arcade (free to start: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The AI: The Somnium Files trilogy, aka the only good AI to come out in the last five years, is 85% off for the original and 70% for Nirvana Initiative: both representing record low prices. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Super Mario Party Jamboree (€59.99/£49.99)

9 R.I.P. (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Just Dance 2025 Edition (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Dungeons 4 (€49.99/£45.99)

Blazing Strike (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief (€39.99/£34.99)

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh (€39.99/£34.99)

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Nikoderiko: The Magical World (€29.99/£25.99: Tuesday)

Eternights (€29.99/£26.99)

Drova (€24.99/£22.99: Tuesday)

Killing Time: Resurrected (€24.99/£20.99: Friday)

Neva (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Core Keeper (€19.99/£15.99)

Crow Country (€19.49/£16.75: Wednesday)

8-Bit Adventures 2 (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)

Alchemist: The Potion Monger (€15.99/£14.39)

StormEdge (€14.99/£13.49)

Recolit (€14.79/£12.79)

Blind - The Unseen Truth (€10.99/£9.89)

I Love Finding Wild Friends (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

City Bus Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Aery - Midnight Hour (€9.99/£9.99)

Amelia's Garden (€9.99/£8.99)

Supermarket Grocery Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Rookie Boxing (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Astlibra Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist (€9.75/£8.69)

Lyne (€8.90-/£8.90-)

Stick Combat (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Ynglet (€7.79/£6.99)

Pharoah's Riches (€7.77/£4.62)

Frogo Deluxe (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Guess The Flag (€5.79/£5.19: Friday)

EggConsole Undeadline MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Idle Command: Supply Frontline (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Beyond Border (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Farmer Survivors (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Football League Cup (€4.99/£4.99)

Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle (€4.99/£4.99)

Metro Land (€4.99/£4.49)

Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania (€4.99/£4.49)

It Could Happen To You (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

The Seed: Unit 7 (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Simply Cubic (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Mourning Tide (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Little Legs (€1.99/£1.59)

RetroRealms Arcade (free to start: Friday)

Japan

Super Mario Party Jamboree (¥7100)

Blazing Strike (¥5478)

Eternights (¥4180)

Drova (¥4080)

Nikoderiko: The Magical World (¥3280: Tuesday)

Real Hentai (¥2799)

Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief (¥2750)

Alchemist: The Potion Monger (¥2549)

Home Safety Hotline (¥2500)

Crow Country (¥2300)

Blind - The Unseen Truth (¥1762)

I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup (¥1699)

Recolit (¥1650)

Aery - Midnight Hour (¥1600)

StormEdge (¥1480)

Lyne (¥1450)

Amelia's Garden (¥1400)

Astlibra Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist (¥1200)

Stick Combat (¥1199)

Frogo Deluxe (¥999)

Rookie Boxing (¥990)

Tidying Lesson (¥980)

Ynglet (¥920)

EggConsole Undeadline MSX2 (¥880)

Hentai Waifu (¥777)

Pharoah's Riches (¥777)

Football League Cup (¥749)

Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle (¥749)

It Could Happen To You (¥620: Friday)

Beyond Border (¥499: Wednesday)

Farmer Survivors (¥499)

Simply Cubic (¥499)

True Or False History Quiz (¥420)

The Seed: Unit 7 (¥400)

Mourning Tide (¥320)

Little Legs (¥299)