Yakuza Series Returns To Nintendo Hardware With Kiwami Release October 24

Though given the last release, this might as well be the debut of the series.

The "one more thing" for the Partner Showcase/Indie World doubleheader was something surely nobody expected.

Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original PlayStation 2 open world brawler originally released in 2016 for PS3 in Japan only and 2017 worldwide for PS4, will release on Switch on October 24. Although an earlier game exists chronologically (Yakuza Zero), this is the first going by release order.

The first two Yakuza games were infamously bundled in the first year of the Wii U in Japan only and sold under 5000 copies lifetime on that system: developer Ryu Ga Gokotu (RGG) Studios had previously expressed reluctance to come to Nintendo hardware as at least an indirect result.