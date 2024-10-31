Nintendo Downloads - October 31, 2024

The scariest thing about this list is that it's actually being posted on time this week.

Things we missed last week: Not much, but it was enough to bring new records in North America with 79 releases, and Europe right behind that with 78.

This week is already too busy for my liking, with a NA opening salvo of 52, but let's see how it plays out. The big release de semaine is Farmagia, the latest attempt for XSEED/Marvelous to beat the farm sim allegations, though there are a few options for the shootin' if you're not down with the country life in one of a trio of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games or a remaster of Shadows of the Damned, or you could remaster something even older with a remake of the original Clock Tower.

The scrolling shooters are also well represented this week of the Silver Shamrock with a couple of Saturn-native shooters and a new Raiden game that Taito's name doesn't seem to be attached to?

North America

Farmagia (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Totally Spies! Cyber Mission ($39.99/$53.49)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

WolfFang 2021 / SkullFang Saturn Tribute ($29.99/$40.52: Wednesday)

Raiden NOVA ($29.99/$39.99)

The Beast Inside ($24.99/$34.46)

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered ($24.99/$33.49)

Vengeance Hunters ($19.99/$29.99: Monday)

Clock Tower: Rewind ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat ($19.99/$27.99)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky ($19.99/$27.99)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl ($19.99/$27.99)

Monospaced Lovers ($19.99/$26.99)

CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast Remastered ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Shadow Corridor 2 ($16.78/$22.88)

Love Delivery ($14.99/$20.01: Wednesday)

Love in Login ($14.99/$20.01: Wednesday)

Vampire Hunters ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Astral Flux ($14.99/$19.99)

Self-Delusion ($14.99/$19.99)

Legends of Heropolis DX ($12.00/$15.00)

Backrooms: Partygoers ($11.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

Magic Cats Pots ($9.99/$13.50)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 ($9.99/$12.99)

The Bunny Graveyard ($9.99/$12.99)

Wormhole ($9.99/$12.99)

Street Survival: Homeless Simulator ($9.99/$15.00: Saturday)

Bodycam Shooter ($9.99/$14.00: Saturday)

Ghost Assassin - Stealth Strike ($8.99/$12.99)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Space Planet Invader - Cosmic Power ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

A Walk With Yiayia ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)

Skater Bunny Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Coloring Pixels Collection 5 ($7.59/$9.95)

Keeper's Toll ($6.99/$9.44: Monday)

Cell Scientist: Beyond ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Mars Survivor ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Zombies Crusher ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Wings of Njord ($5.29/$6.99: Friday)

Santa's Spot It ($5.29/$6.99: Saturday)

Zebulon: A Lost Cat ($4.99/$6.49: Sunday)

The Legend of Santa ($4.99/$6.80: Monday)

Gladiator's Arena ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Skater's Solstice ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Coffee Pack ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Giant Rush ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Ecchi Oppai ($4.69/$6.35: Friday)

SankakkuDoku ($2.99/$3.99)

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Great Martyr Christina of Tyre ($0.99/$1.34)

Europe

Farmagia (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Totally Spies! Cyber Mission (€39.99/£34.99)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

WolfFang 2021 / SkullFang Saturn Tribute (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Raiden NOVA (€29.99/£26.99)

The Beast Inside (€24.99/£24.99)

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (€24.99/£19.99)

Vengeance Hunters (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Clock Tower: Rewind (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Monospaced Lovers (€19.99/£17.99)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat (€19.99/£15.99)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky (€19.99/£15.99)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl (€19.99/£15.99)

CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast Remastered (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Shadow Corridor 2 (€15.26/£13.69)

Forgotten Memories (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Self-Delusion (€14.99/£13.49)

Astral Flux (€14.99/£12.99)

Love Delivery (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Legends of Heropolis DX (€12.00/£10.79: Wednesday)

Backrooms: Partygoers (€11.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Don't Let Him In (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Magic Cats Pots (€9.99/£8.99)

Street Survival: Homeless Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Bodycam Shooter (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Wormhole (€9.75/£8.69)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (€8.99/£8.09)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 (€8.99/£8.09)

Ghost Assassin - Stealth Strike (€8.99/£8.99)

Rally Racing Drift 2024 (€7.99/£7.19)

Space Planet Invader - Cosmic Power (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Skater Bunny Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Coloring Pixels Collection 5 (€7.29/£6.59)

Keeper's Toll (€6.26/£5.59: Monday)

Cell Scientist: Beyond (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Zombies Crusher (€5.99/£5.39)

Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Mars Survivor (€5.99/£5.40: Friday)

Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Zebulon: A Lost Cat (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Gladiator's Arena (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Skater's Solstice (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Santa's Spot It (€4.69/£3.99: Saturday)

The Legend of Santa (€4.58/£3.84: Monday)

SankakkuDoku (€2.99/£2.59)

Japan

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Gotopaz 2nd Story (¥6930)

Farmagia (¥6930: Friday)

Ginsei Go: "AI" Teaches You How To Play Go (¥5742)

Raiden NOVA (¥5280)

WolfFang 2021 / SkullFang Saturn Tribute (¥4980)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (¥4600: Tuesday)

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (¥4180)

Clock Tower: Rewind (¥3300)

Totally Spies! Cyber Mission (¥2750)

Shadow Corridor 2 (¥2480)

CAFE 0 The Sleeping Beast Remastered (¥2310)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 (¥2220)

Monospaced Lovers (¥1999)

Love Delivery (¥1980)

Love in Login (¥1980)

Backrooms: Partygoers (¥1800: Tuesday)

Vampire Hunters (¥1700)

Legends of Heropolis DX (¥1500)

Self-Delusion (¥1500)

Astral Flux (¥1499)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (¥1479)

Magic Cats Pots (¥1440)

Ghost Assassin - Stealth Strike (¥1299)

The Bunny Graveyard (¥1200)

Wormhole (¥1200)

Skater Bunny Simulator (¥1199)

Space Planet Invader - Cosmic Power (¥1199)

Coloring Pixels Collection 5 (¥995)

Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge (¥990: Friday)

A Walk With Yiayia (¥920)

Zombies Crusher (¥840)

The Legend of Santa (¥827)

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe (¥799)

Santa's Spot It (¥766)

Skater's Solstice (¥500)

Gladiator's Arena (¥499: Wednesday)