Hatch Tales Delayed Again With One Week Remaining Until Latest Scheduled Launch Date

There's at least one Kickstarter backer looking to be credited as Jay Obber.

The Eric Moussambani of Switch crowdfunding continues to struggle with launching the game.

Backers were notified today - one week ahead of the latest scheduled release date of August 23 - that the game was delayed due to an unspecified date. The email notification confirmed that although the original code for the game was done, the game had not yet gone through Nintendo's approval process, so no new date was provided.

This is the third delay that has been announced for the platformer this year, with the first in March and a second in June.