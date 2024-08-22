Nintendo Downloads - August 22, 2024

Hope Nintendo's ready to forward some copyright infringment lawsuits.

Things we missed last week: Namco's fighting game Knuckle Heads (1993) in the Archives and adventure title Farewell North.

Last week was apparently a holiday week in Japan, so if we want to slow down on the shadowdrops, AI stuff, and "hentai" this week that'd be fine by me. As for relevant things, the big game for the West is Aksys's rare non-otome adventure game in Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch (which also has a lower price tag than most of their normal releases). Rounding out the week are horror strategy game My Lovely Empress (from the same creators of "My Lovely Wife") and long-promised adventure game Mika and the Witch's Mountain.

North America

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch (US$29.99/C$41.13)

My Lovely Empress ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Mika and the Witch's Mountain ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Ring Sculptors ($14.99/$19.99)

Verne - The Shape of Fantasy ($14.99/$19.49)

Cyber Mission ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Rise Eterna War ($9.99/$13.99)

Lost in Heart of Chernobyl - Survival ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Supermarket Manager Simulator ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Argol - Koronoss' Castle ($8.99/$12.00-)

Magnus Trilogy ($8.99/$11.99: Friday)

Pixel Retro Drift ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Thermonuclear ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Underground Station ($7.90/$10.49: Saturday)

QuietMansion1 ($7.00/$9.00-)

Colorizing ($6.99/$8.99)

White Eternal ($6.49/$8.69: Wednesday)

As Per My Last Email ($6.29/$8.49)

Rack and Slay ($5.99/$7.79: Monday)

D.C.K: Dock Chess King ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Mangavania 2 ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Ataraxie ($4.99/$7.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1 ($4.99/$6.99)

Sky Airplane Racer ($4.99/$5.99)

Energy Lab ($3.99/$5.49: Wednesday)

Ecchi Memories ($2.69/$3.65: Friday)

Stumble Guys (free to start: Tuesday)

Europe

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch (€29.99/£26.99)

Mika and the Witch's Mountain (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

My Lovely Empress (€19.99/£16.75: Wednesday)

Ring Sculptors (€14.99/£13.49)

Verne - The Shape of Fantasy (€14.99/£13.49)

Cyber Mission (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Rise Eterna War (€9.99/£8.99)

Lost in Heart of Chernobyl - Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Argol - Koronoss' Castle (€7.99/£7.19)

Pixel Retro Drift (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Thermonuclear (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

QuietMansion1 (€7.49/£6.79: Wednesday)

Colorizing (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

White Eternal (€6.49/£5.89: Wednesday)

Rack and Slay (€5.89/£5.29: Monday)

Underground Station (€5.55/£4.99: Saturday)

As Per My Last Email (€5.29/£4.79)

D.C.K: Dock Chess King (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Ataraxie (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Mangavania 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesdsy)

Sky Airplane Racer (€4.99/£4.99)

Energy Lab (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Ecchi Memories (€2.69/£2.39: Friday)

Stumble Guys (free to start: Tuesday)

Japan

GP Club Life Motorcycle Team (¥2970)

My Lovely Empress (¥2300: Wednesday)

Arco (¥2200)

Parking Masters (¥2000)

Cooking (¥1890)

Guayota (¥1750)

Verne - The Shape of Fantasy (¥1700)

Shadowblade Knight Symphony (¥1699)

Natsuno-Kanata Beyond (¥1500)

Overboss (¥1499)

Pixel Retro Drift (¥1299)

Thermonuclear (¥1280: Friday)

Cyber Mission (¥1200)

Colorizing (¥999)

Cat's Request (¥990)

Turn to Mine (¥990)

Castaway (¥920)

Underground Station (¥900)

Ataraxie (¥899)

Psycho Columbus (¥880)

D.C.K: Dock Chess King (¥799: Sunday)

Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator (¥749)

Sky Airplane Racer (¥749)

QuietMansion1 (¥700)

Mangavania 2 (¥660)

Tiny Pixels Vol 1 - Ninpo Blast (¥600)

Moonshot (¥299)

Stumble Guys (free to start: Tuesday)