Emio: The Smiling Man Receiving Episodic Demo Next Week

One of the more unique prelaunch promos we've seen.

The early cases of the new Famicom Detective Club will be available starting on Monday night (ET).

Nintendo have announced an expanding demo for August's Emio: The Smiling Man - Famicom Detective Club. The first episode will be available on August 19 (Monday) at 9 p.m. ET, with additional episodes released on the 22nd (Thursday) and 27th (Tuesday) ahead of the full launch on the 29th.

Progress in the demo will be carried over to the final game as well.