Nintendo Downloads - July 4, 2024

With one exception, a week designed to let you slice through your backlog like it's a perfectly cooked fish fillet.

Things we missed last week: Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary launched for $19.99 US or equivalent, and CJ Gregg is currently performing The Jackal in the Archives (by way of Konami).

Last week had a near-record 66 releases in North America, and we're cutting that by more than half this week - at least going in, who knows what'll happen between now and Wednesday (for NA) or the end of the week (for everyone else). The major release which Jordan has briefed us on is The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak as I am forced to rename my post-lottery win Twitch series / attempt to balance out all of the Kingdom Hearts in our VODs with an actual good long-running RPG series with Trails.

Apart from that... we have a follow-up to The Battle Cats Pop on Tuesday and that's it. Still, if you're lacking something to do for this JRPG July, you could do worse.

North America

Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (US$59.99/C$74.99: Friday)

Digital

Machi Koro With Everyone ($24.99/$32.50)

The Battle Cats Unite ($19.99/$27.99: Tuesday)

Food Truck Simulator ($19.99/$27.50: Tuesday)

River Tails: Stronger Together ($19.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Taboo Trial ($19.99/$27.39)

Cthulhu Tower ($19.99/$19.99: Friday)

Sea Under The Sea Under The Sea ($18.99/$25.99: Friday)

Sir Happenlance ($15.00/$20.00)

The Five Covens ($12.99/$17.5)

Wild West Tycoon Empire ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Hot Blood ($9.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Choose and Easy Number IQ Quiz ($9.99/$11.49)

Highway Zombie Survival ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Summer Games Beach Volley ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Scoop It! Goldfish ($5.00/$4.36)

Air Hockey: Casual Table Arcade ($4.99/$5.99)

Mini Golf League ($4.99/$5.99)

Replik Survivors ($4.99/$6.49)

Uphill Stunt Driver ($4.99/$5.99)

Bouncy Chicken ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Art of Glide 2 ($4.79/$6.49)

Brain Training Number Search ($3.99/$5.39)

Cats Hidden in Cozy Places ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Clock Maker: My Pendulum Clock ($1.20/$1.70)

Jetpack Race ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Turok (without the 17+ app and with functional dual analog controls) is 70% off until July 10 as part of a broader Nightdive sale that also includes a first sale for Powerslave Exhumed (h/t Guillaume), and 2020 GOTY Hades is a record 60% off until the 12th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Digital

Machi Koro With Everyone (€24.5/£20.99)

Food Truck Simulator (€19.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

River Tails: Stronger Together (€19.5/£16.75)

The Battle Cats Unite (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Taboo Trial (€18.59/£16.69)

Sir Happenlance (€14.00/£12.00)

The Five Covens (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Hot Blood (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Highway Zombie Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Choose and Easy Number IQ Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Summer Games Beach Volley (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Scoop It! Goldfish (€5.00/£2.56)

Air Hockey: Casual Table Arcade (€4.99/£4.99)

Mini Golf League (€4.99/£4.99)

Uphill Stunt Driver (€4.99/£4.99)

Replik Survivors (€4.99/£4.29)

Bouncy Chicken (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Art of Glide 2 (€4.19/£3.79)

Cats Hidden in Cozy Places (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Brain Training Number Search (€2.49/£2.24)

Clock Maker: My Pendulum Clock (€1.20/£1.20)

Jetpack Race (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Dragon Saikyō-ō Zukan Battle Coliseum (¥6380)

Run for the Money: The Great Mission (¥4950)

Madison (¥4510)

Home Golf Practice (¥3278)

Machi Koro With Everyone (¥3000: Friday)

Taboo Trial (¥2999)

River Tails: Stronger Together (¥2050)

Sir Happenlance (¥2000)

Editor's Hell: Newspaper Story (¥1599)

Hot Blood (¥1500)

Highway Zombie Survival (¥1499)

Summer Games Beach Volley (¥1299)

Air Hockey: Casual Table Arcade (¥749)

Mini Golf League (¥749)

Uphill Stunt Driver (¥749)

Replik Survivors (¥580)

Bouncy Chicken (¥500)

Cats Hidden in Cozy Places (¥499)

Closed Room Mystery (¥420)

English Idioms For Elementary School (¥420)

Kitty Rotation Puzzle (¥420)

Learn More About The Heian Period (¥420)

Mini Entrance Exam (¥420)

Sengoku Warlords Spinning Puzzle (¥420)

Showa Era True or False Quiz (¥420)

Study Difficult Kanji (¥420)

Greedy Snake (¥299)

Clock Maker: My Pendulum Clock (¥120)