Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Official, Launching Next Week

More like the 21st anniversary edition, am I right?

After some false starts it appears Ubisoft is ready to bring back one of its cult hits.

Information has emerged confirming that Beyond Good and Evil will receive a "20th anniversary edition" release next week - June 25. A physical version is rumored to be announced at a Limited Run Games presentation which will air at 2 p.m. ET today.

The December 2003-released action adventure will receive enhanced graphics - though the Switch resolution and framerate are not available - and a remastered soundtrack. A sequel was originally announced in 2008, and later re-emerged in 2017 at Ubisoft's pre-E3 show meaning it is technically older than Metroid Prime 4.