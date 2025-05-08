Fantasy Life i Stealing Launch Day Slot On Switch 2

With a price only explainable by straight yen to USD conversion.

Last week's shockingly successful launch of Fantasy Life i is looking to get that day 1 Switch 2 bump.

Level-5 have announced on the game's blog that a Switch 2 version of the RPG will be available on June 5. Purchasers of the Switch version will be able to upgrade for US$2.59 or €2.27, with digital versions costing $62.58 or €62.26.

The blog promises improvements to load times, framerate, and graphics. Comparison pictures between the two Switch versions are available at the blog linked above.