Nintendo Downloads - June 19, 2025

Definitely not featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry series (tm).

The first release for the Switch 2 since launch lands this week in the potnetially-relevant-to-my-interests Raidou Remastered: Mystery of the Soulless Army - and it's on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 with no upgrade path. SEGAAAAAAAAA~! (derogatory) If you'd like to have the other part of the Persona formula instead, hit on everything all of the time with Date Everything, feat. every voice actor you've ever heard of in the role of literal objects, or if you prefer to leave things to the hands of fate you have Lost in Random: The Eternal Die.

The indie RPG Nova Hearts is also on way this week, as well as the long-awaited Tron: Catalyst. Small developer Bipedal Dog - fronted by longtime 1up and Retronauts staffer Ray Barnholt - is also coming to Switch with Blast Rush LS, unfortunately so is a trilogy of Gex. At least if you switched full time to the Switch 2, you don't have to worry about it since the Carbon Engine is being treated as the malware its reputation suggests, and nothing created with it actually works there as of press time.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Backyard Baseball is back, baby with Backyard Baseball '97 for all of your Pablo Sanchez needs.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE: Possibly, it's an action-RPG with the stats on the right. Though it's the MSX version of Tritom, which already exists in PC-88x form already.

North America

Switch 2

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (US$49.99/C$64.99)

Switch 1

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army ($49.99/$64.99)

Gex Trilogy ($29.99/$38.99: Monday)

Date Everything ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Hungry Meem ($29.99/$43.00)

100 in 1 Game Collection ($29.99/$39.99)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Tron: Catalyst ($24.99/$36.99: Tuesday)

Rooftops and Alleys: The Parkour Game ($24.99/$33.49: Tuesday)

Gatewalkers ($24.99/$32.50)

Nova Hearts ($24.99/$31.99)

Wéko The Mask Gatherer ($21.99/$24.99)

Battle Trains ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Hololive Treasure Mountain Mega Pack ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Chronicles of the Wolf ($19.99/$25.99)

Through The Nightmares ($19.99/$25.99)

Fortune's Favor ($19.99/$25.74)

Nif Nif ($19.99/$25.99)

Rail Route ($19.99/$27.99: Friday)

Hope's Farm 2 ($19.99/$19.99: Friday)

Rusty Rangers ($15.00/$20.00: Saturday)

Cornhole ($14.99/$19.99)

Evel Knievel ($14.99/$19.99)

Finnigan Fox ($14.99/$19.99)

Sea Fantasy ($14.99/$not released)

No Sun To Worship ($12.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Real Estate Simulator - From Bum to Millionaire ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Agarta ($11.99/$16.00: Friday)

Holo Parade ($10.00/$14.00: Wednesday)

Bag Hero ($9.99/$13.99)

Blast Rush LS ($9.99/$12.99)

CatTerror, The Abandoned House ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Bloom Paradise ($6.99/$8.99)

The Original Moorhuhn Hunt ($6.99/$9.50: Friday)

EggConsole Tritorn MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Without A Voice ($4.99/$6.19: Wednesday)

Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow ($4.99/$6.83)

Kokoro Clover Sun - Prehistoric Invaders ($4.99/$6.49)

Shadowframe ($4.99/$6.59)

Pirate Trails - Tentacles and Treasures ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Cats Visiting Wild West ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Balavour ($2.99/$4.69)

Football Mini Stars ($2.99/$3.99)

Fantasy of War ($2.80/$3.80)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yadal Dock ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Team17 sale is on until July 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (€49.99/£44.99)

Switch 1

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (€49.99/£44.99)

Date Everything (€29.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

100 in 1 Game Collection (€29.99/£26.99)

Hungry Meem (€29.99/£24.00)

Gex Trilogy (€28.99/£24.99: Monday)

Rooftops and Alleys: The Parkour Game (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Tron: Catalyst (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Nova Hearts (€24.99/£22.49)

Gatewalkers (€24.50/£20.99)

Battle Trains (€19.99/£: Wednesday)

Chronicles of the Wolf (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Fortune's Favor (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Hololive Treasure Mountain Mega Pack (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Nif Nif (€19.99/£16.99)

Through The Nightmares (€19.99/£15.49)

Hope's Farm 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Rail Route (€19.99/£16.49: Friday)

Rusty Rangers (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Sea Fantasy (€14.79/£13.29)

No Sun To Worship (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Cornhole (€12.99/£10.99)

Evel Knievel (€12.99/£10.99)

Finnigan Fox (€12.99/£10.99)

Agarta (€11.99/£: Friday)

Real Estate Simulator - From Bum to Millionaire (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Holo Parade (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Bag Hero (€9.99/£8.99)

Agent 07- Spy Revenge (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

CatTerror, The Abandoned House (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Blast Rush LS (€8.99/£7.99)

The Original Moorhuhn Hunt (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Bloom Paradise (€6.89/£5.89)

EggConsole Tritorn MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Without A Voice (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow (€4.99/£4.49)

Kokoro Clover Sun - Prehistoric Invaders (€4.99/£4.49)

Pirate Trails - Tentacles and Treasures (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Shadowframe (€4.49/£4.09)

Cats Visiting Wild West (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Balavour (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Football Mini Stars (€2.99/£2.69)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yadal Dock (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (¥6578)

Switch 1

Toki no Kizuna (¥7700)

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (¥6578)

Date Everything (¥4400: Tuesday)

Hungry Meem (¥4708)

Smart Measures: Math Test Prep (¥4378)

Cho Aniki Bakuretsu Rantou Hen (¥4290)

Sorry We're Closed (¥3980)

Chronicles of the Wolf (¥3800)

Nova Hearts (¥3700)

Spidersaurs (¥3500)

Through The Nightmares (¥2900)

Rail Route (¥2899: Friday)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (¥2800: Wednesday)

Gatewalkers (¥2800)

Agnostiko Vs (¥2750)

Abathor (¥2530)

Hololive Treasure Mountain Mega Pack (¥2400)

Hope's Farm 2 (¥2300)

Nif Nif (¥2300)

Fortune's Favor (¥2000)

Burai Volume 1 MSX2 (¥1980)

No Sun To Worship (¥1850)

Real Estate Simulator - From Bum to Millionaire (¥1799)

Sea Fantasy (¥1650)

Holo Parade (¥1500)

Bag Hero (¥1499)

Blast Rush LS (¥1100)

Bloom Paradise (¥980)

Spot The Difference Training (¥980)

EggConsole Tritorn MSX (¥880)

Macholium -Muscle Aquariam Simulator- (¥750)

Om Nom Run 2 (¥750: Friday)

Kokoro Clover Sun - Prehistoric Invaders (¥550)

Cats Visiting Wild West (¥499)

Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow (¥499)

Pirate Trails - Tentacles and Treasures (¥499: Friday)

Balavour (¥489)

Football Mini Stars (¥430)

Buzzer Calculation Test (¥420)

Fantasy of War (¥400)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yadal Dock (¥100)