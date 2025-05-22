Nintendo Downloads - May 22, 2025

Yes, the image is aimed at amusing me and one of our regulars. No, I will not apologize, especially given the alternative.

It hardly seems like this week is real, what with the appearance for all the world that Level-5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is coming out after an uncountable number of delays, several platform changes including apparently a Switch 2 edition, and the possibility that several acres of rainforest were burned down as a result of its production. In the event it IS delayed further, possibly due to them turfing Keiji Inafune, there's a remaster of former Vita game Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny and also a remaster of Onimusha 2.

The smaller front sees the console (including Switch) debut of Cookie Clicker - not making that up - and a pair of indie hit sequels in Monster Train 2 (roguelike deckbuilder: check) and a new Duck Detective game. Ys: Memories of Celceta is also available in Japan, though that might come west via... somebody in the next few months.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A game based on the Kaiju Big Battel (sic) property, and an Archives title called "Nebulasray" (Nebula's Ray) that due to either licensing or programming costs doubles the regular Archives price.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITH NO JAPANESE KNOWLEDGE: It would appear so, especially as Hydlide II is already pretty much known.

North America

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (US$59.99/C$79.99: Wednesday)

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered ($39.99/$53.49)

The Town of Nie Iromusubi ($39.19/$56.80)

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Monster Train 2 ($24.99/$36.99: Wednesday)

Trident's Tale ($24.99/$34.99)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Boyfriend ($19.90/$26.90)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Girlfriend ($19.90/$26.90)

Power Sink ($14.99/$19.49)

The Operator ($13.99/$17.99)

Project Zombie ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Weirdo ($10.99/$15.24)

Planeta 55 ($9.99/$14.99)

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping ($9.99/$12.99)

Ghost Room Deep ($8.99/$12.44)

Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Sauna of the Dead ($7.99/$11.49)

EggConsole Hydlide II MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Only Up! Cars ($5.99/$8.99: Sunday)

Super Waifu Ball ($5.99/$7.99)

Foto Boy: Flashstar ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Pancho's Mission ($4.99/$6.89: Tuesday)

Cipher Monk ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Knight's Night! ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

A Bibelot: Tiret sur Will ($4.99/$6.88)

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict ($4.99/$6.83)

Cookie Clicker ($4.99/$6.49)

Soccer Golf! ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Casual Sports Series: Badminton ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Merge Numbers ($3.99/$5.99)

Cats Visiting Fairy Tales ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gapyeong-gun ($3.20/$4.65)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Switch's largest on-card game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 75% off until the 26th in anticipation of its followup Cyberpunk 2077 on S2D1. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered (€39.99/£32.99)

The Town of Nie Iromusubi (€37.35/£30.83: Wednesday)

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Monster Train 2 (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Trident's Tale (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Boyfriend (€19.90/£17.90)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Girlfriend (€19.90/£17.90)

Power Sink (€14.79/£12.79)

The Operator (€13.99/£12.59)

Mudness Offroad Car Simulator Runner (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Project Zombie (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Aery - Peace of Mind 3 (€9.99/£9.99)

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping (€9.99/£8.99)

Weirdo (€9.99/£8.99)

Genopanic (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz (€7.99/£7.799)

Sauna of the Dead (€7.99/£6.69)

Ghost Room Deep (€7.89/£7.09)

Only Up! Cars (€5.99/£5.99: Sunday)

Super Waifu Ball (€5.99/£5.00)

Foto Boy: Flashstar (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Hydlide II MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Plot of the Druid (€5.28/£4.69)

Pancho's Mission (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Cipher Monk (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Knight's Night! (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

A Bibelot: Tiret sur Will (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict (€4.99/£4.49)

Cookie Clicker (€4.99/£4.29)

Soccer Golf! (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Casual Sports Series: Badminton (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Merge Numbers (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Cats Visiting Fairy Tales (€3.99/£3.49: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gapyeong-gun (€3.20/£2.89)

Japan

Ayakashi Gohan: Oomori! for S (¥8580)

Sekai Seifuku Kanojo (¥7810)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (¥7678)

Panic Palette (¥7480)

Witch and Ghost Volonte (¥6930)

The Town of Nie Iromusubi (¥5830)

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered (¥4950)

Ys Memoire: Memories of Celceta (¥4840)

Trident's Tale (¥4000)

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (¥3990: Friday)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Boyfriend (¥2790)

Dungeon of Love: Catch Monsters To Make A Perfect Anime Girlfriend (¥2790)

Magical Nut Inuko-chan (¥1980)

Weirdo (¥1600)

Aery - Peace of Mind 3 (¥1500)

Paper Plane (¥1490)

Ghost Room Deep (¥1280)

Sauna of the Dead (¥1240)

Sky Revolver (¥999)

EggConsole Hydlide II MSX (¥880)

Merge Numbers (¥599)

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 (¥599: Friday)

Cookie Clicker (¥580)

Knight's Night! (¥500)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gapyeong-gun (¥320)