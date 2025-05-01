We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
S2Switch

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Getting Switch 2 Version, Launches October 30

by Donald Theriault - May 27, 2025, 7:28 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Square Enix

So 1 and 2 will be on the 1 and the 2.

Bravely Default isn't the only Square RPG remake the Switch 2 will get in 2025.

As part of observations of the anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix have announced a Switch 2 version of the HD-2D versions of Dragon Quest I and II. All versions will launch on October 30, and a collector's edition is available from the Square Enix online store for $149.99.

SE has also announced that the Switch 2 physical version will use a Game Key Card due to a 17GB download.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement