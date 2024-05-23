Switch Online Expansion Pack Adding Two GBA Remakes And New N64 App Today

Japan already got that last one.

New titles for both of the libraries in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack were announced in today's Nintendo Direct.

The Game Boy Advance library will add The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past + Four Swords (2002) and Metroid: Zero Mission (2004) today. The Four Swords portion will have online play.

The N64 library will add early first-person shooter Turok: The Dinosaur Hunter (1997, Throwback Entertainment/Acclaim) and Perfect Dark (2000, Rare), the latter coinciding with the announcement of a new Perfect Dark for PC and the Xbox Series last week. Perfect Dark will have 4 player online through the native functionality as well. Both titles will be part of a new "Mature 17+" library for N64 games which previously launched in Japan with Jet Force Gemini and Goldeneye: the Western version of the app only has Turok and Perfect Dark to start.