Switch 2 Sells 3.5 Million Units In First Four Days To Become Fastest Selling System In Nintendo History

So I guess we can put those Switch 2 Pro rumors on ice for an Olympiad.

Whether due to tariff fears or pent-up desire for the first new Mario Kart in more than a decade, the Switch 2 is off to a flying start.

A press statement from Nintendo this evening has confirmed that the first four days of Switch 2 saw "more than" 3.5m systems sold. This represents the fastest any Nintendo system has sold: for comparison, Switch 1's opening month of sale (March 3 - 31, 2017) was 2.74m units.

Regional breakdowns are expected when Nintendo issues their financial results for fiscal Q1 in late July or early August.