Nintendo Downloads - May 23, 2024

A week headlined by a remake of a seminal work in the RPG genre. It also has Paper Mario, so no joy there.
With nothing major dropping late last weeks (even a rare week off for the Archives in most markets) despite 60 games landing in NA, we go straight into this week with the biggest title being a major RPG remake. I speak, of course, of the Digital Eclipse-helmed and going 1.0 on consoles this week Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad King remake. A full remaster of the game that predates me among other things, it will certainly be the most important remake of the week.
...what's that? There's a Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door remaster? Personally, I prefer to have my remakes improve quality and content, and it looks like all for the world that the new TYD does neither.
And besides, we're also getting three - THREE - Neptunia this week, so I'm not in the mood to deal with much of anything. Updated 12:05pm EDT: The Neptunia games have been postponed in at least North America for now. Arceus be praised.
Other items to watch: Two Indie World veterans in Duck Detective - The Secret Salami and Hauntii, a duo of Spike Chunsoft localizations of games based on the manga/anime The Quintessential Quintuplets, and the EggConsole line adds Golvellius.
North America
Retail
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (US$59.99/C$79.99)
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories Spent With You ($34.99/$46.99)
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer ($34.99/$46.99)
Digital
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield ($39.99/$51.99: Wednesday)
Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord ($39.99/$51.99)
One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend ($24.99/$35.99: Tuesday)
Paper Trail ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
Eternal Threads ($19.99/$25.99)
Pine Hearts ($19.99/$25.99)
Hauntii ($19.99/$24.99)
Tip Top Table Tennis ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)
NecroBouncer ($13.99/$19.99: Friday)
Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem ($11.99/$15.49: Monday)
Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)
Helicopter Battle Arena Simulator ($11.99/$16.49: Friday)
Duck Detective - The Secret Salami ($9.99/$12.99)
Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed ($9.99/$12.99)
The Glass Staircase ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Toon Toon Racing ($7.99/$11.99: Sunday)
Highlaundry Overwashed ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)
EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)
Doug's Nightmare ($5.99/$7.49: Wednesday)
Soul Link ($5.99/$5.99)
Claws & Feathers 3 ($5.99/$8.23: Friday)
Sunland Town ($4.99/$6.81: Wednesday)
50 Pinch Barrage ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
Chocolate Factory Tycoon ($4.99/$6.99)
Crazy Stunt Driver ($4.99/$6.99)
Ultra Foodmess 2 ($4.99/$6.89)
Blade Jumper ($4.99/$6.77)
Scarlet Tower ($4.99/$5.99)
Coffee Simulator Tycoon ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Restaurant Tycoon Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
TP Bullet ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Ninja Shadow Quest ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)
Evidence Destroyer ($3.99/$5.39)
SlidePuzzle ($3.99/$4.99)
Cat Warrior ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)
Loving Life ($0.99/$1.36: Monday)
I Am Titan ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)
You adorable! Elfin Clay 2 (free to start/not releasing)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: All Minecraft games are 50% off until June 4th as part of celebrations of the game's 15th anniversary. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Retail
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (€59.99/£49.99)
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Fiver Memories Spent With You (€34.99/£28.99)
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer (€34.99/£28.99)
Digital
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (€38.99/£35.09)
Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (€38.99/£35)
One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)
Hauntii (€19.99/£16.99)
Eternal Threads (€19.99/£15.99)
Pine Hearts (€19.99/£15.99)
Tip Top Table Tennis (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
NecroBouncer (€13.99/£13.99: Friday)
Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem (€11.99/£10.79: Monday)
Helicopter Battle Arena Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)
Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)
Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed (€9.99/£9.99)
Duck Detective - The Secret Salami (€9.99/£8.99)
The Glass Staircase (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Toon Toon Racing (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)
Highlaundry Overwashed (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)
Doug's Nightmare (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)
Soul Link (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
Claws & Feathers 3 (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)
Sunland Town (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
50 Pinch Barrage (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)
Crazy Stunt Driver (€4.99/£4.99)
TP Bullet (€4.99/£4.99)
Blade Jumper (€4.99/£4.49)
Chocolate Factory Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49)
Scarlet Tower (€4.99/£4.49)
Coffee Simulator Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Restaurant Tycoon Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Ninja Shadow Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
SlidePuzzle (€2.99/£2.69)
Evidence Destroyer (€2.49/£2.24)
Swipe Right or Left: Geography Binary Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)
Loving Life (€0.99/£0.99: Monday)
I Am Titan (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)
Japan
Beasts and Princesses (¥7700)
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (¥6500)
Earth Defense Force World Brothers 2 (¥5980)
C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (¥5500)
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 1 (¥5280)
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 2 (¥5280)
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 3 (¥5280)
Morbid: The Lords of Ire (¥4890)
Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (¥3980)
Hauntii (¥2300)
Undercat (¥2200)
Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem (¥2000)
Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed (¥1600)
NecroBouncer (¥1350: Friday)
Airplane Delivery Simulator 2024 (¥1299)
Highlaundry Overwashed (¥1299)
Dish Puzzle (¥1000)
Wild Romance (¥980)
EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 (¥880)
TP Bullet (¥780: Friday)
Puzzle World: Cute Cats (¥770)
Soul Link (¥770)
Ultra Foodmess 2 (¥770)
Crazy Stunt Driver (¥749)
Doug's Nightmare (¥700)
Sushi Race (¥700)
Astroblaze DX (¥699)
50 Pinch Barrage (¥580)
Slide Puzzle (¥500)
Blade Jumper (¥490)
Learn About The Jomon Yayoi Period (¥420)
You adorable! Elfin Clay 2 (free to start)