Nintendo Downloads - May 23, 2024

A week headlined by a remake of a seminal work in the RPG genre. It also has Paper Mario, so no joy there.

With nothing major dropping late last weeks (even a rare week off for the Archives in most markets) despite 60 games landing in NA, we go straight into this week with the biggest title being a major RPG remake. I speak, of course, of the Digital Eclipse-helmed and going 1.0 on consoles this week Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad King remake. A full remaster of the game that predates me among other things, it will certainly be the most important remake of the week.

...what's that? There's a Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door remaster? Personally, I prefer to have my remakes improve quality and content, and it looks like all for the world that the new TYD does neither. And besides, we're also getting three - THREE - Neptunia this week, so I'm not in the mood to deal with much of anything. Updated 12:05pm EDT: The Neptunia games have been postponed in at least North America for now. Arceus be praised.

Other items to watch: Two Indie World veterans in Duck Detective - The Secret Salami and Hauntii, a duo of Spike Chunsoft localizations of games based on the manga/anime The Quintessential Quintuplets, and the EggConsole line adds Golvellius.

North America

Retail

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (US$59.99/C$79.99)

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories Spent With You ($34.99/$46.99)

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer ($34.99/$46.99)

Digital

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield ($39.99/$51.99: Wednesday)

Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord ($39.99/$51.99)

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend ($24.99/$35.99: Tuesday)

Paper Trail ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Eternal Threads ($19.99/$25.99)

Pine Hearts ($19.99/$25.99)

Hauntii ($19.99/$24.99)

Tip Top Table Tennis ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

NecroBouncer ($13.99/$19.99: Friday)

Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem ($11.99/$15.49: Monday)

Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Helicopter Battle Arena Simulator ($11.99/$16.49: Friday)

Duck Detective - The Secret Salami ($9.99/$12.99)

Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed ($9.99/$12.99)

The Glass Staircase ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Toon Toon Racing ($7.99/$11.99: Sunday)

Highlaundry Overwashed ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Doug's Nightmare ($5.99/$7.49: Wednesday)

Soul Link ($5.99/$5.99)

Claws & Feathers 3 ($5.99/$8.23: Friday)

Sunland Town ($4.99/$6.81: Wednesday)

50 Pinch Barrage ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Chocolate Factory Tycoon ($4.99/$6.99)

Crazy Stunt Driver ($4.99/$6.99)

Ultra Foodmess 2 ($4.99/$6.89)

Blade Jumper ($4.99/$6.77)

Scarlet Tower ($4.99/$5.99)

Coffee Simulator Tycoon ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Restaurant Tycoon Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

TP Bullet ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ninja Shadow Quest ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Evidence Destroyer ($3.99/$5.39)

SlidePuzzle ($3.99/$4.99)

Cat Warrior ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Loving Life ($0.99/$1.36: Monday)

I Am Titan ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

You adorable! Elfin Clay 2 (free to start/not releasing)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: All Minecraft games are 50% off until June 4th as part of celebrations of the game's 15th anniversary. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (€59.99/£49.99)

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Fiver Memories Spent With You (€34.99/£28.99)

The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer (€34.99/£28.99)

Digital

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (€38.99/£35.09)

Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (€38.99/£35)

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Hauntii (€19.99/£16.99)

Eternal Threads (€19.99/£15.99)

Pine Hearts (€19.99/£15.99)

Tip Top Table Tennis (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

NecroBouncer (€13.99/£13.99: Friday)

Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem (€11.99/£10.79: Monday)

Helicopter Battle Arena Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed (€9.99/£9.99)

Duck Detective - The Secret Salami (€9.99/£8.99)

The Glass Staircase (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Toon Toon Racing (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Highlaundry Overwashed (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Doug's Nightmare (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Soul Link (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Claws & Feathers 3 (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Sunland Town (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

50 Pinch Barrage (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)

Crazy Stunt Driver (€4.99/£4.99)

TP Bullet (€4.99/£4.99)

Blade Jumper (€4.99/£4.49)

Chocolate Factory Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49)

Scarlet Tower (€4.99/£4.49)

Coffee Simulator Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Restaurant Tycoon Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Ninja Shadow Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

SlidePuzzle (€2.99/£2.69)

Evidence Destroyer (€2.49/£2.24)

Swipe Right or Left: Geography Binary Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Loving Life (€0.99/£0.99: Monday)

I Am Titan (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Beasts and Princesses (¥7700)

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (¥6500)

Earth Defense Force World Brothers 2 (¥5980)

C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield (¥5500)

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 1 (¥5280)

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 2 (¥5280)

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;birth 3 (¥5280)

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (¥4890)

Wizardy: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (¥3980)

Hauntii (¥2300)

Undercat (¥2200)

Beastwatch: Meat and Mayhem (¥2000)

Paper Dash - Invasion of Greed (¥1600)

NecroBouncer (¥1350: Friday)

Airplane Delivery Simulator 2024 (¥1299)

Highlaundry Overwashed (¥1299)

Dish Puzzle (¥1000)

Wild Romance (¥980)

EggConsole Shim Maou Golvellius MSX2 (¥880)

TP Bullet (¥780: Friday)

Puzzle World: Cute Cats (¥770)

Soul Link (¥770)

Ultra Foodmess 2 (¥770)

Crazy Stunt Driver (¥749)

Doug's Nightmare (¥700)

Sushi Race (¥700)

Astroblaze DX (¥699)

50 Pinch Barrage (¥580)

Slide Puzzle (¥500)

Blade Jumper (¥490)

Learn About The Jomon Yayoi Period (¥420)

You adorable! Elfin Clay 2 (free to start)