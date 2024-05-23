We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Idea Factory Cancels Four Localizations Citing Contents "Not Complying With The Nintendo Guidelines"

by Donald Theriault - December 13, 2024, 12:39 pm EST
Total comments: 2

Given what comes out on the eShop every week, we admit it's hard to believe that Nintendo has guidelines beyond "no Adults Only".

There were three releases that dropped off the face of the Earth in May, and according to their publisher it's a permanent drop.

Idea Factory International has announced that planned localizations of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth trilogy of games, as well as the localization of Death End re;Quest: Code Z planned for 2025, have been cancelled. According to IFI's statement, "The 3 Neptunia titles and Death end re;Quest: Code Z for North America and Europe will no longer launch on the Nintendo Switch/Nintendo eShop due to the contents of the Re;Birth series and Death end re;Quest: Code Z not complying with the Nintendo Guidelines".

The Neptunia games previously released on the PlayStation Vita with T ratings from the ESRB, and planned PlayStation 4 and 5 releases for Death End are going ahead.

Talkback

stevey17 hours ago

What the hell, Sony has been the ones that had the more censorship for PS4 releases, why reverse it? I was looking forward to Death End re;Quest Z too....

From what I hear, the Neptunia Rebirth ports are laughably broken. Odd that NOA is blocking them and not the original Japanese release.

Lemonade16 hours ago

I wonder if that has anything to do with the physical preorders for Neptunia Riders Vs Dogoos getting delayed.

