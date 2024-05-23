Given what comes out on the eShop every week, we admit it's hard to believe that Nintendo has guidelines beyond "no Adults Only".

There were three releases that dropped off the face of the Earth in May, and according to their publisher it's a permanent drop.

Idea Factory International has announced that planned localizations of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth trilogy of games, as well as the localization of Death End re;Quest: Code Z planned for 2025, have been cancelled. According to IFI's statement, "The 3 Neptunia titles and Death end re;Quest: Code Z for North America and Europe will no longer launch on the Nintendo Switch/Nintendo eShop due to the contents of the Re;Birth series and Death end re;Quest: Code Z not complying with the Nintendo Guidelines".

The Neptunia games previously released on the PlayStation Vita with T ratings from the ESRB, and planned PlayStation 4 and 5 releases for Death End are going ahead.