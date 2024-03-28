We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Games And Demos Dropped Today As Part Of Indie World Showcase

by Donald Theriault - April 17, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Plenty of things to direct your energy towards after the presentation.

The three sweetest words in any Nintendo video reveal show are "available later today", and today's Indie World dropped a couple of games and some new demos.

Full Games

  • Cozy sticker-creation simulator Sticky Business from Spellgarden Games adds 400+ creation elements to meet the requirements from clients, launched alongside a "Plan With Me" DLC that adds another 100+ elements to the base game. A bundle containing both is available.
  • Previously released on Apple Arcade, Lykke Studios's "stitch." is a puzzle game that involves cutting out pieces of an embroidery pattern known as a Hoop, which touts accessibility options and a robust hint option but also includes a daily challenge that blocks the hints. Touch controls are also available for the game, which is exclusive to consoles on Switch.

Demos

  • The third game in the Cat Quest action RPG series, announced last week, confirmed it will be available on Switch August 8 and has a demo today. Set in the "Purribean", the cats have to find the North Star while taking out "Pi-rats" both on land and in the high seas.
  • Summitsphere's Antonblast will launch fully on November 12, but does have a demo now; as the name suggests, Antonblast is a high-speed action platformer in which solving the level triggers a detonator and an escape sequence.
  • New studio Novadust Entertainment has teamed up with Future Friends Games for a 3d exploration title called Europa. Set in a fallen civilization, the main character Zee Zephyr uses a jetpack to explore a world overrun in an attempt to find the last human life on the planet. The full game is out later this year.
