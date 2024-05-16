Nintendo Downloads - May 16, 2024

There's a few releases this week that I'd like to turn death laser eyes on, personally.

Things we missed last week: Konami's 1982 action puzzler Tutankham in the Archives, and shoutout to 1000xResist as per Syrenne's recommendation on this past week's RFN.

The reason why this is going up later than normal this week is because of a cold I got from my roommate's job... that, and a high release count (53 already in NA) combined with a couple of bits of unpleasantness in the week's releases (a Neptunia game, Braid, and Quantic Dream looking for all the world like they're ripping off Hades in Lysfanga). Among things that don't make me want to stab my eyes out are Indie World and Direct veteran Lorelei and the Laser Eyes from Annapurna, a colon-cancered sequel to Hypnospace Outlaw called... "Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer", and a comedy RPG called Athenian Rhapsody which we should have a review for around launch time. Also, John would have me strung up if I didn't mention Biomutant coming out, so there ya go boss.

Oddities of the week: Nightdive continues to mine the depths of the boomer shooter - and given that they're remastering PO'ed, that's literal - and another one of those romance novels that doesn't actually have English text but is coming out in North America anyway thanks to the power of IARC (Sekimori Gami).

North America

Retail

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Biomutant ($39.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

8th Millenium: War Against The Pagan Gods ($29.99/$41.23)

Morbid: The Lords of Ire ($29.99/$38.99: Friday)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes ($24.99/$32.99)

Eternal Light ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Undemon ($20/$20)

Braid Anniversary Edition ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Sekimori Gami - Saien ($19.99/$27.99)

PO'ed: Definitive Edition ($19.99/$26.99)

Erra: Exordium ($19.99/$26.99)

Pool Party ($19.99/$26.99)

Overmorrow ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Slayers x Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer ($16.99/$21.99: Tuesday)

Tokyo Cooking ($16.99/$23.19: Friday)

That Damn Goat ($15.99/$not releasing: Wednesday)

The Land Beneath Us ($14.99/$18.99: Monday)

Athenian Rhapsody ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver ($14.99/$20.7)

Internet Generation ($14.99/$19.94)

Monster Outbreak ($14.99/$19.49)

Undercat ($14.99/$20.00: Saturday)

Arcadia: Colony ($14.9/$20.9)

Return ($13.99/$16.99: Friday)

Mutant Express ($11.99/$15.99)

Roman Empire Farming ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Please Fix The Road ($9.99/$12.99)

Express Courier Pro ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

3 Minutes Mystery 2 ($8.99/$11.49)

Adrenaline Rush ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Dungeon Arsenal ($6.99/$9.99)

Sweetest Monster ($6.99/$8.14: Friday)

Crab Digger Tropical Island ($5.99/$8.99: Sunday)

Cosmic Robots ($5.99/$8.00: Sunday)

High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel ($4.99/$6.85: Monday)

Purple Explorer ($4.99/$6.82: Wednesday)

Awesome Pea 3 ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Musashi vs Cthulhu ($4.99/$6.99)

Puzzle World: Cute Cats ($4.99/$4.99)

Puzzle World: Neko Girls ($4.99/$4.99)

Foxy Rush ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Astroblaze DX ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Trust No One ($3.99/$5.5)

Slide Puzzle World History ($3.99/$5.39)

Ultimate Traffic Sign Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Little Cat Doctor ($3.99/$4.99)

Zombie Night Defense ($3.99/$4.99)

Duck Creator ($0.99/$1.39)

A Simple Life ($0.99/$1.36)

Finger Suck ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Humble Games sale until the 21st of May has Dodgeball Academia at a record 60% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Biomutant (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Digital

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Eternal Light (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (€22.99/£19.99)

Braid Anniversary Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

PO'ed: Definitive Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Pool Party (€19.99/£16.99)

Overmorrow (€19.5/£17.99: Friday)

Tokyo Cooking (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Slayers x Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer (€16.49/£14.29: Wednesday)

The Land Beneath Us (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Athenian Rhapsody (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Internet Generation (€14.99/£13.49)

Monster Outbreak (€14.99/£12.79)

Undercat (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Sling Puzzle: Golf Master (€14.79/£13.29)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (€14.79/£12.79)

Arcadia: Colony (€14.9/£13.40: Wednesday)

Undemon (€13.99/£12.59)

Gearhead Karting Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Mutant Express (€10.99/£9.89)

Mars Farming 2034 (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Roman Empire Farming (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Express Courier Pro (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Please Fix The Road (€8.99/£7.99)

3 Minutes Mystery 2 (€7.99/£7.99)

Adrenaline Rush (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Dungeon Arsenal (€6.99/£6.29)

Crab Digger Tropical Island (€5.99/£5.99: Sunday)

Sweetest Monster (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Cosmic Robots (€4.99/£4.50: Sunday)

High School Detective: Romance Visual Novel (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Awesome Pea 3 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Purple Explorer (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Musashi vs Cthulhu (€4.99/£4.49)

Puzzle World: Cute Cats (€4.99/£4.49)

Puzzle World: Neko Girls (€4.99/£4.49)

Foxy Rush (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Astroblaze DX (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Trust No One (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Little Cat Doctor (€3.99/£3.99)

Ultimate Traffic Sign Quiz (€3.99/£3.99)

Slide Puzzle World History (€2.49/£2.24)

Duck Creator (€0.99/£0.89)

Finger Suck (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Garden Life (¥5720)

Biomutant (¥5170: Tuesday)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (¥3250: Friday)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (¥2800: Tuesday)

Tokyo Cooking (¥2600)

Pool Party (¥2280)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (¥2200)

Undemon (¥2100)

Sekimori Gami - Saien (¥1980)

Hand in Hand (¥1800)

Mutant Express (¥1799)

The Land Beneath Us (¥1750: Monday)

Monster Outbreak (¥1700)

vridniX (¥1640)

Express Courier Pro (¥1599)

Internet Generation (¥1499)

Please Fix The Road (¥1490)

Toon Toon Racing (¥1290)

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics (¥1150)

Sweetest Monster (¥880)

Dream Go (¥800)

Dream Shogi (¥800)

Foxy Rush (¥780: Friday)

Puzzle World: Neko Girls (¥770)

Awesome Pea 3 (¥660)

Trust No One (¥599)

King of Pyramid Thieves (¥490)