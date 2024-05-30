Nintendo Downloads - May 30, 2024

A week that is two parts sweet and about 30 parts sour.

Things we missed last week: Yes yes yes, Hamster brought Legion to the Archives! Uwee hee hee!

Obviously I've written enough about the major (for a certain class of...) retail release of the week in Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling, though a couple of other things are standing out. We have the crossover nobody knew they wanted until last week of Dig Dug and Picross in the new Picross S game (demo available as normal), superhero turn-based strategy title Capes, and the latest from Inti Creates in the new action title Umbraclaw. Presumably this one has met all the requisite copyright and trademark checks.

North America

Retail

Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Construction Simulator 2024 ($34.99/$45.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Capes ($39.99/$52.00: Wednesday)

Seed of Life ($39.99/$54.99)

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 ($39.99/$49.99)

Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins ($24.99/$24.99)

Umbraclaw ($24.99/$33.99)

Spellbearers ($14.99/$14.99)

Cook 'Til Escape: Nyanzou and Kumakichi Escape Game ($14.7/$19.96)

Terror Mansion ($13.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Master Key ($12.5/$17.5)

Burst Hero ($11.99/$16.49)

Stick to the Plan ($11.99/$15.49)

Picross S Namco Legendary Edition ($10.99/$14.59)

Terminal 81 ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Echoes ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Skate Cat ($9.99/$12.99)

vridniX ($9.99/$9.99)

Nine Nights - Martial Ci Lang Story ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

The Cat ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Mezmeratu ($8.9/$11.80: Friday)

Airplane Delivery Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Dish Puzzle ($7.99/$9.99: Sunday)

Skeler Boy ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Ginger - The Tooth Fairy ($6.99/$9.99)

Goliath Depot ($6.99/$6.99)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy ($5.99/$8.23: Wednesday)

Ruler Battle Online ($5/$4.36: Friday)

Let's Throoow! Street Basketball Simulator ($4.99/$6.99)

Medieval Lords ($4.99/$6.82)

Color Water Sort ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

O-Void: Console Edition ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Jelly Battle ($2.99/$3.99)

A Cat and His Boy ($2.99/$3.89)

Sticky Hands ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Sega/Atlus sale running until Thursday morning has: a first Unicorn Overlord discount (25% off) 40% off Personae 3 Portable/4 Golden, 50% off 5 Royal, and a whopping 80% off Valkyria Chronicles 4 and (to a much lesser extent) Catherine: Full Body. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Construction Simulator 2024 (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Capes (€39.99/£33.00: Wednesday)

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (€39.99/£34.99)

Seed of Life (€34.99/£29.99)

Umbraclaw (€21.99/£17.98)

Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins (€16.99/£14.99)

Cook 'Til Escape: Nyanzou and Kumakichi Escape Game (€14.7/£12.61)

Terror Mansion (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Master Key (€11.99/£10.79)

Burst Hero (€10.99/£9.89)

Picross S Namco Legendary Edition (€10.99/£9.89)

Spellbearers (€10.00/£12.00)

Terminal 81 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Stick to the Plan (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Echoes (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

vridniX (€9.99/£8.99)

Nine Nights - Martial Ci Lang Story (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

The Cat (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Airplane Delivery Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Dish Puzzle (€7.99/£6.99: Sunday)

Mezmeratu (€7.99/£8.00: Friday)

Skeler Boy (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Goliath Depot (€6.99/£6.99)

Ginger - The Tooth Fairy (€6.99/£6.29)

Ruler Battle Online (€5/£2.56: Friday)

Medieval Lords (€4.99/£4.99)

O-Void: Console Edition (€4.99/£4.50: Friday)

Cat Warrior (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

A Cat and His Boy (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Jelly Battle (€2.99/£2.69)

Sticky Hands (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Tokyo Psychodemic (¥5940)

Capes (¥5199)

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (¥4800)

Umbraclaw (¥4280)

Wizman's World Re:Try (¥3980)

Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins (¥2750)

Twin Rabbits's Neighborhood Tourism (¥2750)

Terror Mansion (¥1999)

Master Key (¥1983)

Return (¥1950)

Burst Hero (¥1889)

Mezmeratu (¥1670)

Nine Nights - Martial Ci Lang Story (¥1590)

Cook 'Til Escape: Nyanzou and Kumakichi Escape Game (¥1470)

Stick to the Plan (¥1400)

Ginger - The Tooth Fairy (¥1300)

Picross S Namco Legendary Edition (¥1200)

Goliath Depot (¥1150)

O-Void: Console Edition (¥560)

Creek of Tears - Escape from the Mansion of Masks (¥560)

Ruler Battle Online (¥500)

Jelly Battle (¥450)

A Cat & His Boy (¥350)