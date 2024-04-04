Nintendo Downloads - April 4, 2024

Sadly, this listing is not an April Fool's joke, but it is brought to me by Georges Thériault at Nintendo.

Things posted late last week: Taito's Volfied (a Qix successor?) was in the Archives, Cricket 24 was all out for 60 somehow though picked up ten extra runs in Europe, and in North America only a girl's game jam project called "What They Don't Sea" dropped on Friday. (If you were wondering why they had a trailer on Nintendo's YouTube, that's why.)

The quarter opens not with a bang - though Pokemon Go's April Fool's Joke is the first one in years that is actually remotely useful and I will spend most of Monday grinding it - but a whimper. We'll give game of the week honors in celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary as the sequel to one of the better indie takes on "furry things go fast" in Freedom Planet drops a sequel on Thursday, though I'm more apt to jump on Tengoku Struggle -Strayside- thanks to the whole "written by the team behind Olympia Soiree" in the game's eShop description.

Smaller things of note: A licensed game based on the Girl Genius graphic novel, a game that does "Papers, Please" with a pawn shop and no apparent Lucas Pope in "No Umbrellas Allowed", and... in what I thought might have been an AFD joke if I wasn't checking it on Sunday, a game called "Cats Organized Neatly" which I can tell is the ultimate fantasy game because there is no way cats would let you move them into an organized fashion.

North America

Retail

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside- (US$49.99/C$67.53)

Digital

Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne ($29.99/$40.00: Wednesday)

Korean Rail Driving Tour - LRT Uijeongbu ($29.99/$41)

Freedom Planet 2 ($24.99/$29.99)

The Gap ($19.99/$28)

No Umbrellas Allowed ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Savage Age ($14.99/$19.49)

Kitchen Crisis ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Saviorless ($12.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

WWII Airplane Flight ($12.99/$17.99)

Stunt Scooter Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Doll Explorer ($10.99/$14.81)

Drift Force Xtreme ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Sushi Soul Universe ($9.99/$13.58)

CrashOut Xtreme ($9.99/$13.5)

Sugar Tanks 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Last Bloody Snack ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Colony Defense ($9.98/$99.8)

Spy Guy: Hidden Objects ($8.99/$12.11: Friday)

Deadland Chronicles ($7.99/$10.99)

Offroad Jeep Quest ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

Erogods: Mirage ($7.3/$10)

Knowledge Keeper ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Storyblocks: The King ($4.99/$6.83)

Kudzu ($4.99/$6.78: Friday)

Hair Dye ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Heisting ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Devil's Calling ($4.99/$6.69: Friday)

Life of Slime ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Fire Race ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Find Room 96 ($4.29/$5.79: Saturday)

The Brazil ($3.99/$not releasing)

Cosmic Hare ($3.99/$5.40: Saturday)

Make It! Ikayaki ($3/$2.73)

Cats Organized Neatly ($2.99/$3.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Nintendo "Partner Showcase" sale that went live Thursday and ends on April 8 includes a record 70% off EA FC 24, as well as the first ever sale (25% off) for Pentiment. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside- (€49.99/£44.99)

Digital

Girl Genius: Adventures in Castle Heterodyne (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Korean Rail Driving Tour - LRT Uijeongbu (€29.9/£26.89)

Freedom Planet 2 (€24.99/£22.99)

The Gap (€19.99/£17.99)

No Umbrellas Allowed (€18/£16.19: Friday)

Savage Age (€14.99/£13.29: Wednesday)

Kitchen Crisis (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)

Saviorless (€12.99/£11.50: Tuesday)

WWII Airplane Flight (€12.99/£12.99)

Stunt Scooter Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Doll Explorer (€10.19/£8.69)

Drift Force Xtreme (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sugar Tanks 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

Colony Defense (€9.99/£8.99)

CrashOut Xtreme (€9.99/£8.99)

Spy Guy: Hidden Objects (€9.99/£8.99)

Last Bloody Snack (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Fire Race (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Retro Mystery Club: Vol.2; The Beppu Case (€9.9/£8.89)

Sushi Soul Universe (€8.99/£8.09)

Deadland Chronicles (€7.99/£7.99)

Erogods: Mirage (€7.49/£6.79)

Dreamland Solitaire 3: Dark Prophecy (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Knowledge Keeper (€4.99/£4.49: Wednsday)

Devil's Calling (€4.99/£4.49)

Hair Dye (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Heisting (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Life of Slime (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Find Room 96 (€3.99/£3.39: Saturday)

Make It! Ikayaki (€3/£1.58)

Bubble Bunny (€2.99/£2.69)

Cats Organized Neatly (€2.49/£2.29)

Japan

Freedom Planet 2 (¥2900)

Stunt Scooter Simulator (¥1999)

WWII Airplane Flight (¥1990)

Savage Age (¥1699)

Colony Defense (¥1610)

CrashOut Xtreme (¥1500)

Doll Explorer (¥1600)

Last Bloody Snack (¥1499)

Ratyboy Adventures (¥1499)

Sushi Soul Universe (¥1490)

Sugar Tanks 2 (¥1400)

Spy Guy: Hidden Objects (¥1326)

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (¥1200)

Hakokoro V (¥800)

Knowledge Keeper (¥660)

Life of Slime (¥660)

The Brazil (¥500)

Neko Girls Puzzle (¥470)

Watch For 1 Minute (¥420)

Make It! Ikyakai (¥300)

Cats Organized Neatly (¥295)