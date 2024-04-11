Nintendo Downloads - April 11, 2024

When you have the opportunity to end a monster heel's title run at 666 days, you effing DO it.

Things launched late: Namco's Exvania in the Archives.

A seemingly quiet week awaits on the eShop, though there are a few entries in the chill genre headlined by former Indie World spotlight game Botany Manor - it may not have a price in North America yet for some reason, but you can probably estimate to within a few cents in the US based on European pricing. Also providing some stress relief in various fashions are Moonglow Bay and Slave Zero X - that last one certainly isn't cozy, no sir or ma'am - while the Eggconsole strikes again with Dragon Slayer IV or as we probably know it, Legacy of the Wizard.

Later tonight, we bid farewell to the online play for 3DS and Wii U - be sure to grab your last SpotPass downloads before they go down.

North America

Digital

Hatsumira -From The Future Undying- (US$44.99/C$59.99)

Slave Zero X ($24.99/$31.99)

Moonglow Bay ($24.99/$24.99)

Let's! Revolution! ($19.99/$25.99)

Hero's Hour ($17.99/$24.99)

Bakery Simulator ($16.99/$23.08: Wednesday)

Ato ($14.99/$19.99)

Football Cup 2024 ($14.99/$19.99)

Loretta ($14.99/$19.99)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room ($12.99/$14.94)

Steel Sand Mars Chronicles ($12.99/$17.99)

Die Again ($11.99/$16.99)

Leafy Trails Collection ($9.99/$13.58: Wednesday)

Escape Game The Deserted House ($9.99/$12.49)

nBlocks ($9.99/$13.59: Friday)

Outer Terror ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Sophia the Traveler ($8.99/$10.29)

Mars Assault: 3D Shooter ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Oxytone ($7.99/$10.49)

The Kindeman Remedy ($7.99/$10.49)

Exploration Adventures ($7.99/$10.86: Friday)

Overdelivery ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Cirrus Business ($6.99/$6.99)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer IV Draslefamily MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace ($5.99/$7.99)

King Kreig Survivors ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Farmyard Haven ($5.29/$6.99: Friday)

SokoFrog ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Motorcycle Extreme Driver ($4.99/$6.99)

Mimi the Cat: Mimi's Scratcher ($4.99/$6.83)

Color Road ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Cryptrio ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Hentai Girls Puzzle ($3.99/$4.99)

Botany Manor ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Alliance Alive HD is 70% off as part of an NIS America sale until the 22nd. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Hatsumira -From The Future Undying- (€44.99/£40.49)

Botany Manor (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Moonglow Bay (€24.99/£22.49)

Slave Zero X (€24.99/£20.99)

Let's! Revolution! (€19.99/£16.75)

Hero's Hour (€17.99/£15.99)

Bakery Simulator (€16.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

Ato (€14.99/£11.99)

Football Cup 2024 (€14.99/£13.49)

Loretta (€14.99/£13.99)

Steel Sand Mars Chronicles (€12.99/£12.99)

Die Again (€11.99/£10.79: Wednesday)

Leafy Trails Collection (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Outer Terror (€9.99/£9.99)

nBlocks (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Escape Game The Deserted House (€8.99/£8.09)

Sophia the Traveler (€8.79/£7.89)

Oxytone (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

The Kindeman Remedy (€7.99/£6.69)

Offroad Jeep Quest (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Exploration Adventures (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Overdelivery (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Cirrus Business (€6.99/£6)

King Kreig Survivors (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer IV Draslefamily MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace (€5.99/£4.99)

Farmyard Haven (€4.79/£4.29: Friday)

Mimi the Cat: Mimi's Scratcher (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

SokoFrog (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Motorcycle Extreme Driver (€4.99/£4.99)

Cryptrio (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hentai Girls Puzzle (€3.99/£3.59)

Which Country is Larger? (€2.49/£2.29: Wednesday)

Japan

RPG Maker With (¥8580)

Utakata no Euclonia Gentei (¥8580)

Hatsumira -From The Future Undying- (¥6200)

Moonglow Bay (¥4071)

Slave Zero X (¥3630)

Korean Rail Driving Tour - LRT Uijeongbu (¥3400)

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame (¥2980)

Let's! Revolution! (¥2300)

Steel Sand Mars Chronicles (¥1990)

Ato (¥1750)

Outer Terror (¥1660)

Loretta (¥1650)

Saviorless (¥1550)

nBlocks (¥1500)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (¥1313)

Murder on the Altair (¥1300)

Overdelivery (¥1190)

Sophia the Traveler (¥1000)

Elementary School Entrance Exam Quiz (¥980)

Japanese History 3 Hint Quiz (¥980)

Oxytone (¥920)

King Kreig Survivors (¥899)

Cleaning Queens 2: Sparkling Palace (¥888)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer IV Draslefamily MSX2 (¥880)

SokoFrog (¥600)

Hentai Girls Puzzle (¥470)