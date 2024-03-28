Nintendo Downloads - March 28, 2024

I'm for the revival of DS franchises on Switch, just... not by those guys.

Things we missed last week: Konami's Surprise Attack was the Archives game, and 505 Games-published survival game Unturned also surprise-dropped.

If it's possible for a quarter to simultaneously go out with a bang and a whisper, this one does. The quantity is certainly there - 40+ in both NA and Europe - but the QUALITY? Not so much. Last month's Partner Showcase has probably the two biggest games of the week in drilling platformer Pepper Grinder (demo available) and South Park: Snow Day, or you can head down to the farm for a kid-friendly version of Farming Simulator. Smaller titles of note: A pair of Hudson titles based on Felix the Cat are being released on Switch by Konami in one package - which depending on your stance on NES and Game Boy games may be a bit on the high side of the price bar - while Annapurna has a new adventure in Open Roads and the oft-delayed colonial sequel to UK-based adventure title Not Tonight is finally landing. There's also a new version of Ufouria under its prior name of Hebereke.

But there's one big, pricey elephant in the room. The entire Touch Detective series - including the previously unlocalized third game - is coming out in a collection this week after hitting in Japan a couple of years ago. Normally I'd recommend it, but for now I have to recommend avoiding it due to its publisher, noted heels Nicalis. If it's any consolation, it might come out under a different publisher or the original devs soon.

North America

Retail

Outward Definitive Edition (US$39.99/C$55.99)

Farming Simulator Kids ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

South Park: Snow Day ($29.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files ($39.99/$54.99)

Felix The Cat ($24.99/$33.49)

Terra Memoria ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Not Tonight 2 ($19.99/$22.79: Wednesday)

Open Roads ($19.99/$25.99)

One Last Breath ($17.99/$24.99)

Statis: Bone Totem ($19.99/$23.99)

Sunny Cafe ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Missile Dancer 2 ($14.99/$19.49)

Pepper Grinder ($14.99/$19.49)

OTXO ($14.99/$17.49)

House ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Animal Buddies - Party Beasts ($13.99/$18.99: Sunday)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room ($12.99/$14.94: Friday)

Monster Panic ($11.99/$15.99)

3DPrinter: Print Master Simulator ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Labyrinthia Nightmares: The Journey Of Little Fluffypuff ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Soul Dog TD ($10.99/$14.85)

Coffee, Plis (sic) ($10/$10)

Hebereke Enjoy Edition ($9.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn ($9.99/$13.99)

Junior Labyrinth ($9.99/$13.49)

100 Doors - Escape From Prison ($9.99/$12.99)

The World After ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game The Kitty School ($9.99/$12.49)

Go Kart Mania ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

nZen ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

7 Days Heroes ($9.99/$13.45: Friday)

Re:Touring ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Vikings: Valhalla Saga ($9.9/$13.49: Wednesday)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave ($9.8/$13.14)

Fruity Puzzler ($8.99/$12.15: Friday)

EggConsole Xak PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Escape Fear: Hide And Seek Horror ($4.99/$6.99)

Blind Shot ($4.99/$6.68)

Forrader Hero ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 ($3.99/$5.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is already 40% off until April 1. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Outward Definitive Edition (€39.99/£31.99)

Farming Simulator Kids (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

South Park: Snow Day (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files (€39.99/£35.99)

Felix the Cat (€24.99/£19.99)

Terra Memoria (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Stasis: Bone Totem (€19.99/£17.99)

Open Roads (€18.49/£15.99)

One Last Breath (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Not Tonight 2 (€16.79/£15.49: Wednesday)

Sunny Cafe (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

OTXO (€14.99/£11.99: Wedneaday)

Pepper Grinder (€14.99/£13.49)

Missile Dancer 2 (€14.79/£13.29)

Animal Buddies - Party Beasts (€13.99/£13.99: Sunday)

House (€13.29/£11.99: Friday)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (€12.79/£11.49: Friday)

3DPrinter: Print Master Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Labyrinthia Nightmares: The Journey Of Little Fluffypuff (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Monster Panic (€10.9/£9.79)

Soul Dog TD (€10.12/£9.09)

Coffee, Plis (sic) (€10/£10)

Hebereke Enjoy Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

The World After (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

To The Sky (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Junior Labyrinth (€9.99/£8.99)

7 Days Heroes (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Go Kart Mania (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

nZen (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Re:Touring (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Vikings: Valhalla Saga (€9.9/£8.89)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave (€9.8/£8.79)

Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

Escape Game The Kitty School (€8.99/£8.09)

Fruity Puzzler (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

EggConsole Xak PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Reaper Survivors (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Escape Fear: Hide and Seek Horror (€4.99/£4.99)

Forrader Hero (€4.99/£4.99)

Blind Shot (€4.99/£4.49)

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 (€3.99/£3.29)

Japan

Winning Post 10 2024 (¥9680)

PriministAr (¥7370)

Hakuouki Shinkai Yuugiroku: Great Banquet of the Soldiers (¥7150)

Amairo Chocolate (¥5280)

Radirgy 2 (¥5280)

Outward Definitive Edition (¥4700)

South Park: Snow Day (¥4389: Wednesday)

Farming Simulator Kids (¥4150: Tuesday)

House (¥2249: Friday)

Life With Childhood Friends (¥2200)

Labyrinthia Nightmares: The Journey Of Little Fluffypuff (¥1799)

Monster Panic (¥1790)

Missile Dancer 2 (¥1700)

Pepper Grinder (¥1700: Friday)

Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn (¥1500)

Coffee, Plis (sic) (¥1500)

Soul Dog TD (¥1500)

The World After (¥1500)

nZen (¥1499)

Drift Force Extreme (¥1490)

Hebereke: Enjoy Edition (¥1490)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (¥1313)

Re:Touring (¥990)

Aname English Quiz (¥980)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave (¥980)

EggConsole Xak PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Ducky Quacky (¥749)

Escape Fear: Hide and Seek Horror (¥749)

Blind Shot (¥730)

Demon Drop DX (¥500)

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 (¥470)

Turret Lab (¥150)