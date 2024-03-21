Nintendo Downloads - March 21, 2024

Welcome to the Showtime, kid.

Things we missed last week: Mouser in the Archives.

It looks like the stupidity of the end of the quarter will be headed our way NEXT week, because at least looking at it on Monday morning it's a short week that's also very top heavy. The reason for this is primarily twofold: Princess Peach: Showtime! at the end of the week, with MLB The Show 24 kicking it off right around the time 22's cover athlete plays a regular season game for a National League team for the first time. One has a preload already on, the other technically has a digital deluxe version which could allow you to call Play Ball early, so take your shot. If you prefer the other form of role-playing, the second best JRPG to feature a frog as a party member - The Legend of Legacy - gets a remaster this week.

The indie titles tend to hue more toward jokes, in that I have to point out that Power of Ten is NOT the Drew Carey-helmed game show that got him the hosting gig on The Price is Right. Meanwhile, *I* want to speak to a manager at Nintendo to figure out why we're getting a scrolling shooter game based on shooting literal Karens. (And can I rename them? There's a few people I'm forced to work with on a daily basis that would qualify.)

North America

Retail

MLB The Show 24 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Princess Peach: Showtime! ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

The Legend of Legacy HD Remaster ($49.99/$59.99: Friday)

Digital

Sushi Battle Rambunctiously ($19.99/$27)

Bad Chicken ($19.99/$not releasing)

Scott Whiskers in the Search for Mr. Fumbleclaw ($14.99/$21.99)

April's Diary ($14.99/$19.99)

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

Power of Ten ($11.99/$15.49: Wednesday)

Portal Shot Gun Teleport ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Krimson ($9.99/$13.45)

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge ($9.99/$13.6)

Paper Dash - City Hustle ($9.99/$12.99)

Flower Shop: Winter in Fairbrook ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Stunt Paradise ($7.99/$9.99)

Crypt Stalker ($6.99/$9.45: Friday)

Hentai Girls Panic ($5.99/$5.99)

Master Maker 3D Ultimate ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator ($4.99/$6.99)

Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter ($4.99/$6.99)

Pull the Pin: Ball Physic Puzzle ($4.99/$6.99)

Attack of the Karens ($4.99/$4.99)

Reaper Survivors ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Multi Maze 3D ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Aha! Let's Photo Hunt ($3.99/$5.39)

Demon Drop DX ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Western Frontiers ($2.23/$3)

Sushi Shot Online ($1.8/$1.69)

Sector 98 ($0.99/$1.35)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Our number 2 re(make/master) of 2023, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, has its first discount as part of a Square Enix sale running through the 29th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

MLB The Show 24 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

The Legend of Legacy HD Remaster (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Digital

April's Diary (€14.99/£13.49)

Scott Whiskers In The Search For Mr. Fumbleclaw (€14.99/£13.49)

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour (€12.99/£12.99: Sunday)

Portal Shot Gun Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Power of Ten (€10/£9.00: Wednesday)

Flower Shop: Winter in Fairbrook (€9.99/£9.99)

Paper Dash - City Hustle (€9.99/£9.99)

Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (€9.99/£8.99)

Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Krimson (€9.29/£7.94)

Stunt Paradise (€7.99/£6.99)

Crypt Stalker (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Hentai Girls Panic (€5.99/£5.39)

Master Maker 3D Ultimate (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Attack of the Karens (€4.99/£4.99)

Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter (€4.99/£4.99)

Cosmic Hare (€3.99/£3.59)

Demon Drop DX (€2.99/£2.69: Saturday)

Western Frontier (€2/£1.79: Wednesday)

Sushi Shot Online (€1.8/£1)

Sector 98 (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Yuki Yuna is a Hero Vol 5 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna is a Hero Vol 6 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna is a Hero Vol 7 (¥8360)

Yuki Yuna is a Hero Vol 8 (¥8360)

Ambitious Mission (¥7810)

MLB The Show 24 (¥6980: Tuesday)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (¥6500: Friday)

The Villainous Daughter is Doted on by the Crown Prince of the Neighboring Country (¥5720)

April's Diary (¥2300)

Animal Buddies: Party Beasts (¥2099)

Portal Shot Gun Teleport (¥1899)

Power of Ten (¥1790)

Paper Dash - City Hustle (¥1600)

Virtual Girlfriend Dating Simulator (¥1499)

Crypt Stalker (¥1049)

Stunt Paradise (¥920)

Attack of the Karens (¥800)

Hentai Girls Panic (¥750)

Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatch Simulator (¥749)

Special Forces Strike: Tactical Swat Shooter (¥749)

Master Maker 3D Ultimate (¥600)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon's Fury (¥499)

Marubatsu History Quiz (¥420)

Swipe Quiz (¥420)

Western Frontier (¥300)

Sushi Shot Online (¥180)