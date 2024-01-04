MLB The Show 24 Holding Opening Day On March 19

Is this the contract year for the series? It's hard to tell.

Pitchers and catchers might report in a few weeks, but the Switch is getting an early jump on the Major League Baseball season.

MLB Advanced Media have announced that MLB: The Show 24 will release on March 19: although previous releases on Switch were around the end of March or early April, the 2024 regular season for MLB opens officially on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr has been announced as the cover athlete for this year's version.