Demo Now Available For Princess Peach: Showtime

Check a look and get a good feel ahead of the early, EARLY spring launch.

Nintendo's third retail release in 2024 has joined the first two in getting a demo.

A demo has gone live on the eShop for Princess Peach: Showtime ahead of the March 22 launch. The demo contains stages with Peach's Swordfighter and Patissiere costumes.

Alongside the demo, a new overview trailer was launched:

Additionally, although not confirmed by Nintendo, datamining has found evidence that Showtime was developed by Good Feel Co. This would be the developer's first Nintendo-published project since 2019's Yoshi's Crafted World, though they have self-published the eShop game Monkey Barrels and a Japan-exclusive (thus far) spiritual successor to the Konami published Goemon games in the interim.