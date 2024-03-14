Nintendo Downloads - March 14, 2024

Would you all please rise and remove your caps for the playing of "The Llama Song".

Things we missed last week: Ubisoft stealth-dropped a sequel to 2014 UbiArt adventure game Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Valiant Hearts: Coming Home), Battle City precursor Tank Battalion from Namco is your Arcade Archives game of the week, and one developer made the list for dropping no less than FIFTEEN games in a six day span starting on Wednesday and carrying into today.

This is a surprisingly busy week even BEFORE we consider the digital deluxe edition of MLB The Show launching on Friday. There's Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the heavy low-fantasy RPG, a Star War (two, actually, with extra Kit Fisto for some reason), a second attempt at a Contra revival, and even a rescue from Stadia (Gylt). Though I'm going to go with Digital Eclipse's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, providing more than the recommend dose of both vector-based shooters and gratuitous dromedaries.

Smaller titles include strategy RPG / Vita rescue Rainbow Moon (in the same vein as Rainbow Skies), a game that'll get banned in Europe probably in Death Trick: Double Blind, and action platformer Highwater.

North America

Retail

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition (US$49.99/C$69.99: Friday)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator ($39.99/$49.99)

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Digital

Contra: Operation Galuga ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)

Fantastical Mystery Adventure Ultimate Jumbo Jet Murder Case ($39.99/not releasing)

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection ($35.01/$47.11: Wednesday)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Gylt ($29.99/$43.00)

Dungeon Drafters ($24.99/$33.99)

Death of a Wish ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Lawn Mowing Simulator ($19.99/$26.99)

Highwater ($19.99/$26.80)

Monster Tribe ($19.99/$25.99)

Rebel Transmute ($19.99/$24.99)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown ($19.99/$22.41)

Empty Shell ($15.99/$21.50: Tuesday)

Death Trick: Double Blind ($15.99/$20.79)

Violet Wisteria ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest ($14.99/$19.49)

Rainbow Moon ($14.99/$17.49: Friday)

Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator ($14.99/$18.99: Saturday)

Unables ($12.99/$17.99)

Baron of Blood ($12.99/$17.50: Friday)

Corbid: A Colorful Adventure ($11.99/$11.99)

Hot Rider Racing Simulator ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Dog Racing ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Lazriel: The Demon's Fall ($11.47/$15.44)

Bad Cat Sam Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Cybetrash Statyx ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

CarX Highway Racing ($9.9/$13.50)

Pogo Joins The Circus ($9.99/$13.50)

Sphinx - Riddles of the Nile ($9.99/$13.49)

Escape Game: The Abandoned Hospital ($9.99/$12.49)

Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test ($8.99/$11.49)

Anime Girls: Sun of a Beaxch ($7.99/$10.49)

Infantry Attack ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)

Ecchi Paradise ($7.69/$10.34: Friday)

EggConsole Ys II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon's Fury ($5.99/$8.23: Friday)

Orion Haste ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Finger Soccer League ($5.90/$7.90: Monday)

Cozy Hamlets ($5.29/$6.99: Friday)

Match Village ($4.99/$6.99)

Balloony ($4.99/$5.99)

Block Magic Puzzle ($3.99/$5.38: Sunday)

Help Police: Pull the Pins ($3.99/$5.38: Sunday)

English Tracing Book ($3.99/$5.38: Monday)

Pool Blitz (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A "Mar10" sale until the 17th includes a record low price on Mario vs Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition (€49.99/£69.99: Friday)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (€39.99/£49.99)

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance (€39.99/£49.99: Friday)

Digital

Contra: Operation Galuga (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection (€35.01/£31.49: Wednesday)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (€28.99/£26.00: Wednesday)

Gylt (€29.99/£26.99)

Dungeon Drafters (€24.99/£22.99)

Highwater (€19.99/£16.59: Wednesday)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (€19.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Monster Tribe (€19.99/£17.99)

Rebel Transmute (€19.99/£17.99)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (€19.95/£17.89)

Death of a Wish (€19.5/£16.75: Monday)

Sushi Battle Rambunctiously (€18.99/£17.09: Wednesday)

Empty Shell (€15.99/£14.39: Tuesday)

Death Trick: Double Blind (€15.99/£14.99)

Violet Wisteria (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest (€14.99/£13.99)

Rainbow Moon (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator (€13.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Unables (€12.99/£11.69)

Baron of Blood (€12.99/£10.99: Friday)

Hot Rider Racing Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Dog Racing (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Lazriel: The Demon's Fall (€10.66/£9.1)

Bad Cat Sam Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Cybetrash Statyx (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Pogo Joins The Circus (€9.99/£8.99)

Sphinx - Riddles of the Nile (€9.99/£8.99)

CarX Highway Racing (€9.9/£8.9)

Escape Game: The Abandoned Hospital (€8.99/£8.09)

Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dragon's Fury (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Orion Haste (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Finger Soccer League (€5.9/£5.29: Monday)

EggConsole Ys II PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Pull the Pin: Ball Phsyic Puzzle (€4.99/£4.99)

Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (€4.99/£4.49)

Match Village (€4.99/£4.49)

Cozy Hamlets (€4.79/£4.29: Friday)

Balloony (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Block Magic Puzzle (€3.99/£3.59: Sunday)

Help Police: Pull the Pins (€3.99/£3.59: Sunday)

English Tracing Book (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Pool Blitz (free to start: Wednesday)

Japan

Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition (¥5980)

Fantastical Mystery Adventure Ultimate Jumbo Jet Murder Case (¥3960)

Macross -Shooting Insight- (¥3960)

Contra: Operation Galuga (¥3850: Tuesday)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (¥3400)

Highwater (¥2950)

Dungeon Drafters (¥2750)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (¥2550)

Monster Tribe (¥2300)

Sushi Battle Rambunctiously (¥2200)

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour (¥1999)

Death Trick: Double Blind (¥1800)

Dog Racing (¥1799)

Hot Rider Racing Simulator (¥1799)

Lazriel: The Demon's Fall (¥1700)

Pogo Joins The Circus (¥1500)

Violet Wisteria (¥1500)

Rainbow Moon (¥1500: Friday)

Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator (¥1499)

CarX Highway Racing (¥1490)

Cybertrash Statyx (¥990)

Tiny Tales: Secrets In The Forest (¥990)

EggConsole Ys II PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Match Village (¥750)

Pull the Pin: Ball Physics Puzzle (¥749)

Balloony (¥555)

Japanese Language Quizzes For Children (¥420)

Manga Girls Rotation Puzzle (¥420)