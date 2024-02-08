Creators Of Yuzu Emulator Settle Lawsuit With Nintendo

There goes all those Patreon profits.

The creators of a popular emulator of Switch software are folding their tent.

Tropic Haze LLC, creators of the popular Yuzu emulator, have settled a lawsuit filed last week by Nintendo alleging mass copyright infringement and violations of the United States's Digital Millenium Copyright Act. This follows statements that more than a million people were playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom prior to its release using Yuzu.

As part of the settlement, Tropic Haze will pay $2.4m in damages to Nintendo and will cease distribution of the emulator and its source code. They must also turn over website domains and other technical information related to the emulator to Nintendo and may not create other software that "circumvents Nintendo's technical protections" (as the same firm also contributed to the development of a popular 3DS emulator).

UPDATE 2:55pm EST: Verified developers have confirmed the deal and will be discontinuing Yuzu and their support of the 3DS emulator Citra immediately.