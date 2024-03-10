Episode 865: I Would Download a Car

Why the hell wouldn't I? Free car!
A lot of New Business to get through this week, so we're just going to do A RUNDOWN.
- (00:02:18) Princess Peach: Showtime! - Greg, Guillaume, James
- (00:20:28) Helldivers 2 - Jon
- (00:44:19) Akira Toriyama's passing
- (00:46:07) Balatro - James
- (01:05:31) Unicorn Overlord demo - James
- (01:25:51) Star Wars: Dark Forces - Guillaume
- (01:31:08) Ufouria 2: The Saga - Guillaume
Not a lot of Listener Mail, so please send it to the inbox. This week we look into why the team that was developing Switch emulator Yuzu folded under legal pressure from Nintendo so quickly.
