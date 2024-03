by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - March 15, 2024, 9:48 am EDT

We don't know what, but they cleared a space.

John and Neal return after a month off with a new, somehow even less structured, podcast format. Nintendo has announced release dates for all of their confirmed 2024 games and they cut off in June. Nintendo has something unanounced happening this fall. Could it be Metroid? Mario Party? Hyrule Warriors?