Nintendo Downloads - March 7, 2024

We should be celebrating Unicorn Overlord this week, instead we get the absolute nadir of Switch shovelware.

Things we missed last week: The Archives title was called War of Aero, while we also got another more obscure Wii U rescue with Bit.Trip Presents Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien. As introduced by the now retired Charles Martinet.

Ordinarily, this week would be cause for celebration with the release of James Jones 2024-27 GOTY Unicorn Overlord (what IF the team what brought you 13 Sentinels made an Ogre Battle. demo available now with carryover), or indie hit Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. However, into every life a little kusoge must fall, and so it goes this week as the long-threatened and even released physically already remastered version of Plumbers Don't Wear Ties. And as per hacker alias Seafoam Gaming on our Discord, there's already reproducible game breaking bugs. As if you couldn't caveat even harder, emptor.

A couple of the more obscure games of the week are the Top Racer Collection - "Top Racer" being the Japanese name of Top Gear, which was localized by current maker of fee-to-pay RPGs Kemco - as well as a game inspired by r/wallstreetbets and proof that Games Workshop will license Warhammer 40,000 to anyone with a pulse because there's a RedDeer published one this week. Meanwhile, Japan gets to box for fitness with *checks* Hatsune Miku.

...wait, WHAT?

North America

Retail

Unicorn Overlord (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Expeditions: A Mudrunners Adventure ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

Digital

New Star GP ($29.99/$39.99)

Berserk Boy ($20/$25.00: Wednesday)

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties ($19.99/$27.99: Tuesday)

Eldegar ($19.99/$27.99)

Astro Duel II ($19.99/$27.29)

Top Racer Collection ($19.99/$26.99)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley ($19.99/$25.99)

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron ($19.99/$26.72: Friday)

Stolen Realm ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Ancient Weapon Holly ($17.99/$23.49)

Mediterranea Inferno ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Hex Gambit: Respawned ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

DateJournal ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Crazy Goose Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Sunday)

TV Studio Story ($12/$15)

Car Racing Ice: Classic ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Gunsmith Workshop Simulator ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Cat and Ghostly Road ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Bubble Fresh Fruits ($9.99/$13.50: Friday)

Become The Wild ($8.99/$9.99)

Diamond Hands: To The Moon ($6.99/$9.41: Wednesday)

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends ($6.99/$9.41: Wednesday)

Xatrom Command ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

10 Seconds To Win ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Buggy Off-Road Racing ($4.99/$6.75: Friday)

Dentist Bling ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Neon On! ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Toon Roads: Race & Drift ($4.99/$6.72: Friday)

Cat Survivors ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Chip & Charge ($2.49/$3.40)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Multiple XSEED titles are 50% off until March 12. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Unicorn Overlord (€59.98/£54.99: Friday)

Expeditions: A Mudrunners Adventure (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Digital

New Star GP (€27.79/£24.99)

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Astro Duel II (€19.99/£17.99)

Eldegar (€19.99/£17.99)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (€19.99/£17.99)

Top Racer Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Berserk Boy (€19.61/£15.49: Wednesday)

Stolen Realm (€19.49/£17.59: Friday)

Ancient Weapon Holly (€17.49/£14.99: Friday)

Mediterranea Inferno (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Hex Gambit: Respawned (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

DateJournal (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Crazy Goose Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Sunday)

TV Studio Story (€12/£10.79: Wednesday)

Car Racing Ice: Classic (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Gunsmith Workshop Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Cat and Ghostly Road (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Drone Racer: Fly Stunt Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Matches Puzzle 2 (€9.99/£8.99)

Bubble Fresh Fruits (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Cat Survivors (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Become The Wild (€8.99/£8.09)

Diamond Hands: To The Moon (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Xatrom Command (€5.99/£5.99)

10 Seconds To Win (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Buggy Off-Road Racing (€4.99/£4.50: Friday)

Toon Roads: Race & Drift (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Chip & Charge (€2.49/£2.29)

Japan

Unicorn Overlord (¥8778: Friday)

Fitness Boxing: Hatsune Miku (¥6980)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Adventure (¥6460: Tuesday)

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection (¥4950)

Warhammer 40k: Dakka Squadron (¥2932)

Top Racer Collection (¥2890)

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (¥2550)

I Am Adventure Boy: Super Escape Island (¥2480)

Berserk Boy (¥2400)

Astro Duel II (¥2300)

Ancient Weapon Holly (¥1980: Friday)

Eldegar (¥1870: Friday)

Car Racing Ice Classic (¥1799)

Gunsmith Workshop Simulator (¥1799)

TV Studio Story (¥1500)

Bad Cat Sam Simulator (¥1499)

Cat and Ghostly Road (¥990)

Color IQ Test With Numbers (¥980)

First Korean Typing Puzzle (¥980)

Super Difficult Flag Quiz (¥980)

Xatrom Command (¥880)

10 Seconds To Win (¥500)

Gravityscape DX (¥500)

Four Letter Idioms (¥420)

Learn About The Meiji Restoration (¥420)