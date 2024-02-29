Nintendo Downloads - February 29, 2024

By the next time I can use that date in one of these, my legs and feet will have calmed down from this weekend's IRL grind session.

Things we missed last week: Aside from the items in the Direct that were either "out right now" or "out tomorrow" (respectively: Penny's Big Breakaway, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, and Pentiment + NSO updates of wildly varying quality depending on the region), Konami's Jungler was the Archives game of the week.

After 11 hours of chasing down shinies this weekend which could have gone to 16 had Mother Nature cooperated, my legs are killing me so I have to make this quick. Retail wise we have the new Shiren the Wanderer game (which Neal reviewed) and office otome Sympathy Kiss (which I did). The digital space has Star Wars: Dark Forces which we can reasonably assume will ship complete since Aspyr is NOT involved, Sunsoft and boutique publisher Red Art have teamed up for a sequel to Ufouria: The Saga called naturally Ufouria 2, and Devolver is taking us through the ages of cricket for some reason.

Lastly regarding Picross S+: It is a Switch port of the Picross e series from the 3DS, and the main thing you are buying on the eShop if you preload is the equivalent of the original Picross e. E2 - 9 (the last one, IIRC, never being released outside Japan) are the same price as listed but in the DLC section.

North America

Retail

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Sympathy Kiss ($49.99/$69.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Of The Red, The Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri ($49.99/$68.81)

Star Wars: Dark Forces ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Ufouria 2: The Saga ($24.99/$31.99: Friday)

Heavenly Bodies ($19.99/$22.00)

We Need To Go Deeper ($19.99/$24.99)

A Void Hope ($15.99/$20.79)

Dead End City ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds ($14.99/$19.99)

Tamarak Trail ($14.99/$19.99)

The Lost Ashford Ring ($14.99/$19.99)

Time Trap: Hidden Objects ($14.99/$19.99)

One More Dungeon 2 ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Lion Simulator Survival ($12.99/$17.39: Sunday)

Pocket Fishing ($12.99/$17.41: Monday)

Cavern of Dreams ($12.99/$16.99)

Helicopter Simulator: Rescue Sim ($12.99/$17.41: Friday)

Buggy Race: Racing Master ($11.99/$15.99: Saturday)

Xelan Force ($10.00/not releasing)

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons ($9.99/$13.49: Tuesday)

Sandstorm Strike Force ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Spear Master ($9.99/$11.49: Tuesday)

Pecaminosa - A Deadly Hand ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Anglerfish ($9.99/$12.99)

Drone Racer: Fly Stunt Simulator ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game: The Old Folks House ($9.99/$12.49)

Matches Puzzle 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Cape's Escape Game: 7th Room ($9.8/$13.38)

Desktop Baseball 2 ($9.8/$8.92)

OLLLO ($8.00/$10.00)

Hike Adventures ($7.99/$10.72: Monday)

World War II Shooting Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

Cricket Through The Ages ($7.99/$10.49: Friday)

DIY Fashion Star ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)

Virus Rush ($7.99/$10.80: Friday)

Another Bar Game ($5.99/$7.79)

King's Odyssey: Rise of the Necromancer ($4.99/$6.76: Sunday)

Picross S+ ($4.99/$6.7)

Take It Racing 2 ($4.99/$6.7)

Sculpt People ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Pool Together 2 ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)

Matsukeke Blast ($4.69/$6.27)

Tiny Number Hunt! ($3.99/$5.39)

Gravityscape DX ($3.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Stanley Parable is 40% off until March 3 and the Portal Companion Collection is 60% off until March 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (€59.99/£54.99: Monday)

Sympathy Kiss (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Of The Red, The Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri (€45.97/£40.19)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Ufouria 2: The Saga (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

We Need To Go Deeper (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Heavenly Bodies (€19.99/£17.99)

A Void Hope (€15.99/£14.39)

Dead End City (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

One More Dungeon 2 (€14.99/£14.99)

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds (€14.99/£13.49)

Tamarak Trail (€14.99/£13.49)

The Lost Ashford Ring (€14.99/£13.49)

Time Trap: Hidden Objects (€14.99/£13.49)

Lion Simulator Survival (€12.99/£11.99: Sunday)

Pocket Fishing (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Helicopter Simulator: Rescue Sim (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Cavern of Dreams (€12.79/£9.99)

Buggy Race: Racing Master (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Spear Master (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Sandstorm Strike Force (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Pecaminosa - A Deadly Hand (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Anglerfish (€9.99/£8.99)

Desktop Baseball 2 (€9.8/£5.23)

Cape's Escape Game: 7th Room (€9.27/£8.29)

Xelan Force (€9/£7)

Escape Game: The Old Folks House (€8.99/£8.09)

OLLLO (€8/£7.19)

Hike Adventures (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

World War II Shooting Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Anime Girls: Son of a Beach (€7.99/£7.19)

Cricket Through The Ages (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Virus Rush (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Another Bar Game (€5.89/£5)

King's Odyssey: Rise of the Necromancer (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Take It Racing 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Picross S+ (€4.99/£3.99)

Sculpt People (€4.99/£6.73: Friday)

Pool Together 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Matsukeke Blast (€4.69/£6.27)

Tiny Number Hunt! (€3.99/£5.39)

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling (€2.99/£2.99)

Gravityscape DX (€2.99/£2.69: Saturday)

Japan

BAR: Stella Abyss (¥7920)

Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeitane Idenden (¥7480)

Of The Red, The Light, and the Ayakashi Tsuzuri (¥7480)

Goblin Slayer: Another Adventurer - Nightmare Feast (¥5680)

Ufouria 2: The Saga (¥3300)

Riviera: The Promised Land (¥2860)

Tamarak Trail (¥2199)

The Lost Ashford Ring (¥2100)

One More Dungeon 2 (¥2000)

Crazy Goose Simulator (¥1999)

Helicopter Simulator: Rescue Sim (¥1999)

Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds (¥1700)

Time Trap: Hidden Objects (¥1650)

Dead End City (¥1500)

Xelan Force (¥1500)

Drone Racer: Fly Stunt Simulator (¥1333)

Matches Puzzle 2 (¥1399)

Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (¥1000: Tuesday)

Escape From The Mouse Lab (¥990)

Cape's Escape Game 7th Room (¥980)

Desktop Baseball 2 (¥980)

Cricket Through The Ages (¥920)

Another Bar Game (¥700)

Picross S+ (¥500)

Looking Up I See Only A Ceiling (¥450)

Age 10 Language Study Quiz (¥420)

Color Sensation Test (¥420)

Easy Korean Learning (¥420)

Learn About The Sengoku Period (¥420)