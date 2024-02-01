Grounded, Pentiment Called Up From AAA Xbox

One makes their big league debut tomorrow, the other in spring.

As expected after a business update last week, two previous Xbox-published titles were announced for Switch release in today's Partner Showcase.

Both titles are products of Obsidian Entertainment, with their medieval adventure title Pentiment being first to drop tomorrow. The second is Grounded, a survival game in which up to four players are shrunk down to the size of an ant and have to survive in a backyard swarming with larger insects and other creatures. It will be available on Switch on April 16.

Two other titles - Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks and Sea of Thieves from former Nintendo studio Rare - were expected, though both were only announced for PlayStation 5 release today.