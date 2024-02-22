Nintendo Downloads - February 22, 2024

Really, aren't cards the original roguelike?

Things we missed last week: Master of Weapon (Taito) was the Archives released, and regular indie show star Lake - the game about mail delivery in a small town - was also a surprise release.

It's all digital (at least for now) this week as originally the headliner was going to be the latest (and possibly last, given that the Riot Forge was shuttered in one of the 20k layoffs this year) League of Legends spinoff game, until the Steam Next Fest brought a game that nobody will shut up about in poker-based Game Boy Color style roguelike Balatro. Seriously. Bandle Tale is out this week as well.

Also worth keeping an eye on are a rare 2D collect-a-thon? in Promenade, and an apparent Pong sequel in qomp2. Look for reviews of those throughout the week. There's also a new EggConsole game as that has started popping off... with Hydlide 3, and in Japan the compilation of remasters of the Game Center CX games.

North America

Digital

Yohane the Parhelion -Numazu In The Mirage- (US$29.99/C$38.99)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story ($24.99/$34.99: Wednesday)

Apex Heroines ($24.99/$33.5)

Lunaria: Virtualized Moonchild ($24.99/$33.24)

Inkulinati ($24.99/$33)

Promenade ($24.99/$31.99: Friday)

qomp2 ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Wira & Taksa: Against The Master of Gravity ($16.99/$22.85: Friday)

Balatro ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Metro Simulator 2 ($14.99/$20.15: Wednesday)

Tenderfoot Tactics ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Dino Race ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

The Jump Guys ($12.99/$17.50: Friday)

Drift Master Simulator 2024 ($11.99/$16.99: Sunday)

Quadroids ($11.99/$15.99)

The Bike Moto Bike Simulator ($11.99/$15.99: Saturday)

Unlife ($10.99/$15.99: Friday)

Aery - Stone Age ($9.99/$14.99)

Toy Rider ($9.99/$14.99)

502's Arcade ($9.99/$12.99)

Truck Sim 2024 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Squirrel Stapler ($7.99/$8.91)

Eggconsole Hydlide 3 PC-8801 mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

A Time Traveler's Guide To Past Delicacies ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Geometry Survivor ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Froggie ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Kings Odyssey ($4.99/$6.76: Friday)

Woodturning 3D ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

King's Odyssey: Dwarves Tale ($4.99/$6.76: Saturday)

Geometric Sniper Z ($3.99/$5.39)

Make It! Taiyaki ($3/$2.74)

Slimeboo ($2/$3)

Hopping Bunny ($0.99/$1.39: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The complete Witcher 3 is on sale until Sunday if you have the space for it. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Yohane the Parhelion -Numazu In The Mirage- (€29.99/£24.99)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Lunaria: Virtualized Moonchild (€24.99/£22.49)

Inkulinati (€24.99/£21.59)

Promenade (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Apex Heroines (€22.8/£20.49)

qomp2 (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Wira & Taksa: Against The Master of Gravity (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Metro Simulator 2 (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Tenderfoot Tactics (€14.79/£12.79: Wednesday)

Balatro (€13.99/£12.79: Tuesday)

Dino Race (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

The Jump Guys (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Drift Master Simulator 2024 (€11.99/£11.99: Sunday)

Quadroids (€11.99/£10.79)

The Bike Moto Bike Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Unlife (€10.99/£10.99: Friday)

Aery - Stone Age (€9.99/£9.99)

Toy Rider (€9.99/£9.99)

502's Arcade (€9.99/£8.99)

Truck Sim 2024 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Squirrel Stapler (€6.62/£5.89)

Eggconsole Hydlide 3 PC-8801 mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

A Time Traveler's Guide To Past Delicacies (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Froggie (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Kings Odyssey (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

King's Odyssey: Dwarves Tale (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Geometry Survivor (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)

Geometric Sniper Z (€3.99/£3.59)

Make It! Taiyaki (€3/£1.6)

Hopping Bunny (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Japan

Uniform Girlfriend (¥8360)

Crayon Shin-Chan: Shiro of Charcoal Town (¥6980)

GameCenter CX: Arino no Chōsenjō 1+2 REPLAY (¥6490)

5 Minute Unexpected Ending: Monochrome Library (¥5000)

Yohane the Parhelion -Numazu In The Mirage- (¥4950)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (¥3699)

Apex Heroines (¥3627)

Inkulinati (¥3360)

Kannagi no Mori (¥3300)

Lunaria: Virtualized Moonchild (¥2980)

qomp2 (¥2300)

The Jump Guys (¥1920)

Toy Rider (¥1900)

Golazo! 2 (¥1800)

Quadroids (¥1700)

Aery - Stone Age (¥1600)

Unlife (¥1600)

502's Arcade (¥1470)

Nyaaaanvy (¥980)

Eggconsole Hydlide 3 PC-8801 mkIISR (¥880)

A Time Traveler's Guide To Past Delicacies (¥660)

Prisonela DX (¥660)

Geometric Sniper Z (¥590)

Froggie (¥500)

Kurukuru Puzzle (¥420)

Okudake Study (¥420)

Make It! Taiyaki (¥300)